Éamon de Valera once declared: "When I need to know what the Irish people want, I look into my own heart."
For myself, I prefer to answer that query by queuing for Penneys. On a rare summery morning last week, and with no inclination toward my desk, the long line snaking around this magic kingdom of retail called out to me. Taking my place as customer 134, I joined a good-humoured throng where chatting, joking, smoking and even singing were the order of the day, while we all shuffled closer to that Aladdin's Cave offering five pairs of socks for €3.99. Like Mel Gibson urging his Braveheart troops to "Hold!" before that climatic Battle of Stirling charge, a palpable air of suspense ran down the line like a jolt of summer lightning.
In front, five teen girls with belly tops, bronze tans and hair extensions jabbered excitedly about trainers, trackies and Khloé Kardashian. The phrase 'a video haul' cropped up repeatedly - where the day's collective bargains are later proudly uploaded to Instagram or Facebook - the retail equivalent of a safari hunter standing over a recently shot lion. "I want bits of everything," said the oldest and boldest. "€25 will get me four bags of tops, bots and crack-high thongs."
With that vision nestling uneasily in my brain, I turned behind to two older ladies, fifty-somethings in search of "bits and bobs - sheets, pillowcases and the stripey rectangle fold-up picnic blanket". Scattered along the queue ran the cultures of modern Ireland - Asian, Indian, African, along with a decent smattering of Spanish and French - all happily destined for the same bargain aisles. The only politics in a Penneys queue is the democratic pursuit of a good deal. "Same people, same faces every day," Charles, the muscular security guard from Botswana, explained. "Penneys is a daytime party, everybody having fun, nobody talkin' about the virus."
The company opened its first US store a few years ago in Boston, and immediately social media buzzed with sightings of Mark Wahlberg hauling a stack of Camo Carpenter trousers to the checkout. Even Hollywood stars can't pass up a good deal, it seems.
With the queue moving us ever closer to the entrance, a sharply dressed lady imparted a few gems of useful advice. "Coming here before midday is smart, it's bedlam after that. If you're a slow browser expect to get bruises, and remember it's not always a bargain just because it's cheap." Then she added: "Oh, and if you hear a 'code 2' speaker announcement, be careful of your step - it means excrement or urine needs cleaning somewhere." Gotcha.
Moments later, I'm next in line for entry. Heart popping with elation and eagerness, I join this throng of retail-happy humanity, another bargain-hunting statistic in one of Ireland's greatest success stories. And later on, when someone comments favourably on the snappy stitch of my €6 Kem Cetinay blue floral swim shorts, I'll be sure to give the time-honoured response: "Thanks hun, they're Penneys."
Cruising into Killarney last weekend, we stopped to sip takeaway coffees on a bench right on Main Street.
Witnessing a world of buzzed-up activity from strollers to shoppers and weekend boppers, there was no doubting this was the year of the staycation. In a place where foreign accents are usually the norm in high summer, the ears fairly danced to the unexpected intonation and modulation of our own 32 counties, a cavalcade of musical cadence that was Ireland to its wondrous core.
It felt great to be part of it.
At Tokyo's Fuji-Q Highland amusement park, they're serious about the dangers of spreading Covid-19. A sign on the park's wickedly dipping-and-diving roller-coaster advises: "Please scream inside your heart."
