Éamon de Valera once declared: "When I need to know what the Irish people want, I look into my own heart."

For myself, I prefer to answer that query by queuing for Penneys. On a rare summery morning last week, and with no inclination toward my desk, the long line snaking around this magic kingdom of retail called out to me. Taking my place as customer 134, I joined a good-humoured throng where chatting, joking, smoking and even singing were the order of the day, while we all shuffled closer to that Aladdin's Cave offering five pairs of socks for €3.99. Like Mel Gibson urging his Braveheart troops to "Hold!" before that climatic Battle of Stirling charge, a palpable air of suspense ran down the line like a jolt of summer lightning.

In front, five teen girls with belly tops, bronze tans and hair extensions jabbered excitedly about trainers, trackies and Khloé Kardashian. The phrase 'a video haul' cropped up repeatedly - where the day's collective bargains are later proudly uploaded to Instagram or Facebook - the retail equivalent of a safari hunter standing over a recently shot lion. "I want bits of everything," said the oldest and boldest. "€25 will get me four bags of tops, bots and crack-high thongs."