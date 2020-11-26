You won't get on a jet unless you get a jab - fair enough

A man from Tallaght has started a worldwide debate on something that could become the norm for international air travellers next year.

Alan Joyce worked his way up through the airline industry, having started in the 1990s with Aer Lingus, and is now the boss of Australia's national airline Qantas.

A few days ago he put the cat among the pigeons by saying that when Covid vaccines become available, it will be mandatory to have had the jab before you can fly with Qantas.

He said the airline plans to update the terms and conditions of flying, and passengers will have to provide a "vaccine passport" before they're allowed to board a plane.

Joyce said he thinks it's "going to be a common thing, talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe".

However, since his interview aired on Australian TV, the hashtag #boycottqantas has been trending on social media.

People are angry at what they see as forced vaccination, corporate bullying and even "child abuse".

For the life of me, I don't understand what the issue is.

Last March, when the pandemic arrived, cases of Covid were imported into Ireland on flights from countries such as Italy and there was outrage that airports had stayed open.

People lost the run of themselves when Keelings brought workers in from Bulgaria, saying they were scared about the virus being imported.

Wouldn't it be a good thing then if airlines insisted on vaccinations before travel?

That way, we'd know that people travelling to Ireland from the US or anywhere with high Covid rates weren't bringing it with them.

Ryanair boss Eddie Wilson said on Tuesday that this is not an issue for short-haul European flights.

If it becomes the norm for long-haul travel that you have to show a vaccination passport before flying, that's fine by me.

One of the things I've missed most this year is being able to leave the island.

If it becomes a condition that I have to be vaccinated to travel long-distance to Asia, America or Australia, I'll do it.

This isn't forced vaccination - nobody is forcing anybody.

If you don't want to get vaccinated, that's your choice, but you may not be able to go to Florida or Dubai because airlines might not let you fly with them.

It makes perfect sense to me.

The airline industry has a right to protect its staff and passengers from the virus.

Countries have the right to ensure Covid 19 isn't re-imported.

If and when the vaccines are rolled out, a vaccination passport will almost guarantee air travel will be safe again.

I can see it becoming compulsory if you want to attend 80,000-people events or go on a cruise.

Getting the vaccine is the final sacrifice we'll all have to make to get life back to normal. The sooner it's available, the better.