You won't get on a jet unless you get a jab - fair enough

Adrian Kennedy


REUTERS

A man from Tallaght has started a worldwide debate on something that could become the norm for international air travellers next year.

Alan Joyce worked his way up through the airline industry, having started in the 1990s with Aer Lingus, and is now the boss of Australia's national airline Qantas.

A few days ago he put the cat among the pigeons by saying that when Covid vaccines become available, it will be mandatory to have had the jab before you can fly with Qantas.

