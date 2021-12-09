You should not need to have wealthy parents to escape the rental trap

‘Rent is dead money. You really need to buy a house. Own your own property.” These are the kind of things Irish parents have been telling their children for generations. They will tell them how, in their day, it was hard to save for a deposit and then to pay massive interest rates during the early years.

So, parents would often step in where they could to secure a nest for the next generation. This would stop them from wasting “dead money” on rent by giving them money towards a mortgage deposit.

The bank of mum and dad has been around for a very long time. There is nothing wrong with it. What parent would not help their child to secure something as basic as a home, if they had the money.

There is nothing wrong with it, unless it becomes the only avenue by which people can escape a rip-off rent market or ever secure a home.

And that seems to be happening more and more.

People whose parents have some extra cash to help them secure a mortgage have an advantage. But they have always had an advantage, just as big investors have an advantage over those looking to buy a home.

Financial advantage is a fact of life when it comes to paying for private schools or helping fund children to go to university. Those parents may have better contacts in business and among employers to help their little Johnny or Mary to get their first job.

That is just life. But when so many people are cut off from other avenues of owning a family home or thrown to the vagaries of a dysfunctional rental market, then it has the potential to become a more damaging issue.

This year four out of 10 first-time buyers will be gifted money to help them to build a deposit for a home. During the first six months of this year, first-time buyers received €150m in gifts from family towards getting a deposit.

This is part of an age-old social advantage but the scale of it is helping to set up a two-speed avenue to opportunity.

Renting in a stable, controlled market is not all bad. But over the long run, in financial terms, owning a home is better than renting.

If it is better in financial terms then lots of other advantages flow from that. One of the big challenges to securing a mortgage is the Central Bank’s rules. As house prices rise, the more someone needs to save or get their hands on in order to secure a deposit.

These rules were introduced in the first half of 2015. Since then house prices in Dublin have gone up by around 37.9pc. But rents have gone up by 43pc. Someone who could land enough deposit for a mortgage in 2015 has made about 80 monthly repayments which have reduced their debt (no more 100pc mortgages allowed).

All the while they have a home and an asset which is appreciating in value.

The renter, on the other hand, has seen their monthly outlay increase by more and they do not have an asset.

Social mobility which allows people from lower socio-economic backgrounds to move to higher earning roles is usually linked to education levels, employment opportunity and other social barriers.

In the past where people from lower socio-economic backgrounds could at least secure an affordable or social home, they were in a position to help their children with the education, employment stuff.

Where people are spending inordinate levels of their income on rent, it is very difficult for their financial situation to improve to a point where they can do that for their children.

Half of Ireland’s tenants spend more than 30pc of their take-home pay on rent. Twelve per cent spend more than half, according to the Residential Tenancies Board.

In greater Dublin, 64pc of tenants are spending more than 30pc of their income on rent. I have no doubt there are young couples spending large sums on early mortgage repayments and making all of the sacrifices that go with that too.

But over the longer term, their situation can improve. For renters, it is far more uncertain.

The economic transformation of Ireland from the 1990s created a lot of wealth. For example, payees of Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) which covers inheritances and gifts, in 2019 had an average liability of €90,000, according to Revenue figures.

In order to have this level of liability, the recipient would have to receive gifts or inheritance of over €600,000 on average.

Home ownership in Ireland is becoming more difficult, but there is not enough social housing. Renting is expensive. It is also less secure. It raises a question of whether people who are tenants today will still be renting when they are pensioners.

If so, they could spend decades living with insecure leases and having to move when the rent goes up. What happens when they retire?

The bank of mum and dad may have lots on deposit in the next generation but it is owned by fewer people.

Some key levers are involved here. The Central Bank lending rules were necessary to ensure banks did not go mad on mortgage lending again.

Rental controls have fundamentally failed to keep rents stable. The number of rented properties available is another lever. And finally there is the availability of housing supply.

All four levers are set to varying degrees at the wrong angles. They are in positions which drive up rents, drive up house prices and ensure that children of wealthier parents have a bigger advantage than would traditionally be the case. Government policies have not worked and if anything the pressure and spotlight put on the housing issue has waned somewhat because of the pandemic.

There is a brand new Housing For All strategy which could make a big difference but it will take time.

Every time we seem to get on top of the Covid-19 situation, housing resurfaces as the big issue again. As the next Covid wave pours over us, it slips back again. It is only a matter of time until it moves front and centre again.