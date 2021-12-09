| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

You should not need to have wealthy parents to escape the rental trap

Richard Curran

Home search: This year four out of 10 first-time buyers will be gifted money to help them to build a deposit for a home. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Home search: This year four out of 10 first-time buyers will be gifted money to help them to build a deposit for a home. Photo: Mark Condren

Home search: This year four out of 10 first-time buyers will be gifted money to help them to build a deposit for a home. Photo: Mark Condren

Home search: This year four out of 10 first-time buyers will be gifted money to help them to build a deposit for a home. Photo: Mark Condren

‘Rent is dead money. You really need to buy a house. Own your own property.” These are the kind of things Irish parents have been telling their children for generations. They will tell them how, in their day, it was hard to save for a deposit and then to pay massive interest rates during the early years.

So, parents would often step in where they could to secure a nest for the next generation. This would stop them from wasting “dead money” on rent by giving them money towards a mortgage deposit.

Most Watched

Privacy