'You never knew where the danger might come from' - Tom McCaughren on the day he saw British troops arrive in Derry

A long time ago, a lifetime really, but certain events that occurred in those turbulent days stick out in my mind as clearly as if they had happened yesterday.

In those days the reporting staff in RTE news were sent from Dublin in a relay basis to cover the violence occurring in Belfast and Derry.

I remember arriving at William Street, a short narrow street leading into the Bogside and coming across the unbelievable scene of RUC men sitting with their backs to the walls or sprawling on the ground, utterly exhausted. After three days of confrontation with rioters, they had, in effect, been beaten to a standstill and were unable to get into the Bogside.

The iconic slogan painted at the height of the civil rights campaign in January 1969.

Marchers protesting at lack of jobs, housing and gerrymandering in the voting system had been met with violence on the streets and ambushed at Burntollet by loyalists with, it was believed, the connivance of the RUC.

Furthermore, the annual parade of the Apprentice Boys on the walls of Derry had been allowed to go ahead despite the protests of the local Catholic population below. So into the Bogside, it was decided, the RUC would not be allowed to go.

READ MORE: Key dates of the Troubles: 50 years on from British soldiers arriving in North

As the stalemate continued, I recall people milling around the entrance to William Street, wondering what was going to happen next. And then I spotted three members of the 'B' Specials going past, obviously on their way to report for duty. They were in uniform and had their .303 rifles slung on their shoulders.

As a young man growing up in Ballymena, I was aware of the 'B' Specials and their role as a sort of reserve RUC, in going out at night and setting up checkpoints. They knew when they stopped drivers whether they were Catholics, simply because they recognised the names as being Catholic or recognised the people themselves, as the 'B' Specials were a local force.

As a result, Catholics complained of harassment and when they were seen walking past William Street the word spread that the 'B Specials' were going to replace the RUC. If that happened, it was feared, there could be shootings.

As people continued to mill around the junction, I spotted local politicians coming and going, among them John Hume, whom I readily recognised.

Then, to everyone's surprise, the top sash of an upstairs window in one of the small terraced houses was lowered and out popped the head of James Callaghan, the British Home Secretary.

James Callaghan, the British Home Secretary in the late 1960s

Callaghan was a big man and I think he only managed to get his head out together with a megaphone, through which he addressed the crowd, promising his Labour government would ensure justice for all. I don't know if people understood what he was talking about or if they cared. It seemed to me it was with mild curiosity that they listened. What they all wanted to know was, what was going to happen next?

While I remember the events clearly, the sequence may not be as clear. At some stage I wandered around the back of the nearby Guild Hall, and to my surprise I saw a number of British soldiers hugging the stonework. They were not hiding, but obviously had just been called out and were keeping a low profile as they waited for orders to move in.

A general view of the Bogside area of Derry (Niall Carson/PA)

Having been defence correspondent of The Irish Times for some years before joining RTE, and having covered the UN peace mission in Cyprus as a young man, I was familiar with both Irish and British army uniforms and weapons.

So I took a careful note of the soldiers and their weaponry and hurried back to the nearby City Hotel where we had a makeshift sound studio on the first floor. When I spoke to Eddie Liston, who was editing the main evening news, he said there had been no public announcement about the deployment of troops and asked was I sure?

STRONG LEADERSHIP: John Hume, who helped bring about peace in the North, on a rooftop overlooking the Catholic Bogside neighbourhood of Derry in 1970. Picture: Leif Skoogfors/Getty Images

However, when I described what I had seen, he accepted my word for it and my broadcast was the first news that British troops had been deployed on the streets of Derry.

The people of the Bogside, of course, saw the withdrawal of the RUC as a great victory. It soon became evident John Hume, among others, had prevailed upon James Callaghan not to allow the 'B' Specials to be deployed while others, presumably the unionists in power in Belfast, had prevailed upon him to deploy the British army instead. The troops were welcomed when they arrived in William Street, but the honeymoon was short-lived.

A VIEW OF THE BOGSIDE FLATS IN DERRY, 20/11/69..

It wasn't long before I was reporting on the violent confrontations between the Bogsiders and the troops, with missiles and abuse being hurled at the troops and rubber bullets and CS gas being fired at the protesters. To this day, I can recall the acrid smell and taste of CS gas, as it irritates the eyes, nose, mouth and throat. It permeated the studio and made it very difficult for me to do my broadcasts.

I recall walking back to the City Hotel from one of those confrontations and meeting a convoy of Saracen troop carriers. Suddenly the first one veered towards me and, knowing it would kill me if it pinned me against the wall, I shrank back into a blocked-up doorway.

Unfortunately, it was a very shallow doorway and I would not have survived had the Saracen not stopped inches from me. I had my fairly big tape recorder hanging from my shoulder and it was obvious I was a member of the media. The driver must have thought it was a great joke but I knew I was inches from death.

I also recall after a shooting in the Creggan, a British army patrol withdrawing, the last soldier walking backwards to cover them. Several members of the media, including myself, were taking cover in the shadow of the church and seeing us, the soldier told us that if the shooting started again, "You f**kers will get it first."

But you never knew where the danger might be coming from. One evening I was about to climb the steps at the back of the flats in the Bogside, when a young man, who was crawling around on all fours, told me to be careful where I walked as he was looking for some gelignite that had been misplaced. It was, he said, "weeping", ie unstable and liable to explode. Such were the joys of covering events in the Bogside.

Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness at the funeral of Patrick Kelly in 1987

Behind the scenes, I remember being invited into a small terraced house, home of Martin McGuinness, in the shadow of the gasworks. His other guest, for whom his mother was making tea, was Daithi O'Connell. In later years, I came to believe O'Connell might have become chief of staff of the IRA, although those things were shrouded in secrecy. However, it's no secret that Martin McGuinness became chief of staff and, of course, deputy first minister.

Strangely, after all this time, I can't remember what was said over that cup of tea.

Tom McCaughren is an author and former security correspondent for RTE

Sunday Independent