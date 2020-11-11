Yes, we should ignore the new VP's looks but Kamala Harris knows appearances matter

On Saturday night, The Daily Telegraph pushed a Twitter notification for an article headlined “Why Kamala Harris is the modern beauty icon the world needs”.

The following day, the former Newsnight presenter Gavin Esler used the same medium to bemoan Boris Johnson’s dishevelled appearance on Remembrance Sunday.

“If you really want to honour our servicemen and women,” he wrote, “how about not addressing the nation by looking like someone who woke up under a hedge, found some ill fitting clothes and offers all the sincerity of someone reading autocue?”

If either of these seemed offensive, it was Esler’s biting put-down. But it was the Kamala Harris tweet that prompted fury, with thousands of Twitter users accusing the Telegraph of belittling the new vice-president-elect by focusing on her appearance. “The patriarchy is not over yet,” wrote one exasperated user.

I will admit, Harris’s appearance was the last thing on my mind at the weekend. I was too busy celebrating the fact that Donald Trump at last seemed consigned to history, taking with him his grim brand of misogyny, me-first politics and overweening self-regard.

I definitely wasn’t thinking about the new vice-president’s lipstick. And I hadn’t noticed anything about her wardrobe. Or at least I thought I hadn’t, til I found myself on Sunday evening idly googling desert boots, thinking they’d be perfect pandemic winter footwear. Now where did I see desert boots recently? That’s right, Kamala wore them on the trail.

Somehow, without my even noticing it, a message had lodged in my brain: inspirational woman wears cool shoes. Looks great in them. Now I want a pair. Isn’t that how fashion works?

I can understand the temptation, but it’s too simplistic to say we should completely ignore either Harris’s appearance or her wardrobe. For a long time, writing about political fashion was actually a way of putting women who were on the sidelines back into the picture.

Take Michelle Obama. Before she emerged as a political and cultural force in her own right, she was the stylish first lady in the Jason Wu dresses, baring her famously toned arms on the cover of Vogue.

Her embrace of both fashion and fitness regimes – she could regularly be found in the media talking about her her love of working out – helped increase her visibility during her time in Washington.

Ultimately it formed part of the brand-building that has made her one of the world’s most powerful women in her own right. You might not consider this the perfect path to power, but it was an undeniably successful one.

Kamala is not Michelle – she is not a plus-one at the White House. She herself is the elected politician, taking her place on the world’s stage by virtue of her own hard work and political talent. But political talent involves understanding how modern political audiences work.

In order to effect change, first you have to be elected. And studies have repeatedly shown that more attractive candidates win more votes. This is true for both men and women.

Kamala Harris is undeniably beautiful – she was once described by her longtime friend Barack Obama as the best-looking attorney general in the country (he subsequently apologised). Her beauty may well have been an electoral asset; studies show that we frequently equate it with goodness and power.

Appearances do matter, however shallow that might seem, and any politician who wants to succeed understands this. They also understand we live in an image-saturated society and that one carefully chosen piece of clothing can make a statement more powerful than any long-winded speech.

Leo Varadkar’s novelty socks told us that he had a sense of humour, and was every bit as cool as the Justin Trudeaus of this world. Hazel Chu’s red hi-tops Reeboks at the Mansion House announced that this was the start of a Lord Mayor’s term like no other.

Clothes can provide us with unforgettable moments of profound symbolism, too. Remember the Queen’s choice of emerald green coat and hat on her visit to Ireland in 2011? If you didn’t believe beforehand that she was intent on starting a fresh relationship with Ireland, you certainly did after you saw those pictures.

On Saturday night, as Kamala Harris finally took to the stage in Delaware with Joe Biden to celebrate their long-awaited victory, she wore a striking white suit and an ivory-coloured pussy bow blouse.

Like Hillary Clinton before her, the suit was a nod to the suffragette movement. And, as the New York Times pointed out, the choice of the blouse was also significant; The pussy-bow was famously worn by Melania Trump – cheekily? submissively? – in the same week that her husband was caught talking so charmingly on tape about grabbing women “by the pussy’”. Kamala, said the NYT, was reclaiming it.

Harris is now one of the most powerful women in the world, and we remain fascinated by powerful people. We want to know who they love, what they eat, where they work out, what jeans they wear. All of those elements will make up the narrative, and will help flesh out a rounded picture of a woman we already feel we know, even just a little bit.

It will never be as important as what she says or what she does, but Kamala’s appearance will always matter.