The storm around Juno Dawson’s books shows children’s reading may need a classification system similar to cinema releases

The point of these books for teens and young adults is not sex - the point is empathy.

Troubled by what I was reading on Twitter this week about protests at libraries and allegedly pornographic material in children’s books, I asked my 15-year-old if he had heard of the author at the centre of it all, Juno Dawson. “I have one of her books, What’s the T?,” he said.