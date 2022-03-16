| 5.6°C Dublin

Yes, Planet Binchy is a cosier Ireland of yore – and maybe that explains its appeal

Mary Kenny

Chris O'Donnell as Jack and Minnie Driver as Benny in the 1995 movie adaptation of Maeve Binchy's 'Circle of Friends'
Chris O'Donnell as Jack and Minnie Driver as Benny in the 1995 movie adaptation of Maeve Binchy's 'Circle of Friends'

It’s lovely to see Maeve Binchy’s hugely popular novel Circle of Friends having a stage production next month, first at the Lime Tree Theatre in Limerick, and then at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin.

The novel has never been out of print, or out of demand, since it was published in 1990, and yet it portrays an Ireland that now seems so remotely in the past that it could almost be depicting a century earlier. So I sometimes wonder if, and how, a younger generation can identify with the storyline and circumstances in the narrative.

