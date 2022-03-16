Yes, Planet Binchy is a cosier Ireland of yore – and maybe that explains its appeal

It’s lovely to see Maeve Binchy’s hugely popular novel Circle of Friends having a stage production next month, first at the Lime Tree Theatre in Limerick, and then at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin.

The novel has never been out of print, or out of demand, since it was published in 1990, and yet it portrays an Ireland that now seems so remotely in the past that it could almost be depicting a century earlier. So I sometimes wonder if, and how, a younger generation can identify with the storyline and circumstances in the narrative.

Firstly, this is a story about young people’s lives that has almost no sex. The rare mention is described tastefully as “making love” – or, referring to the only young woman who does so, as “going all the way”.

It begins in the 1940s, where the two young friends, Benny – short for Bernadette – and Eve are innocently trying to figure out the “facts of life”, and come to entirely the wrong conclusions about such facts. (This, I think, is somewhat based on Maeve’s own experience: she told me that when her enlightened parents carefully described how babies were conceived, she thought they had gone insane to concoct such a fantasy.)

This is an Ireland where the local shop closes at lunch, so that the man who runs it (usually a man) can go home for his midday meal: an Ireland in which an inconsiderate husband can oppose his wife taking a job because she won’t be at home to provide him with a hot lunch, then called dinner.

This is an Ireland where well-to-do parents, when they wish to meet their son’s friends, invite a group of the young people to a sherry party. This is an Ireland in which the middle class usually have a live-in servant, who keeps the household running smoothly.

And in Benny’s family, the servant, Patsy, is a girl who comes from an orphanage, and says, all too accurately: “I’m from nowhere…I have no background, no life before, you see.” She worries if having “no background” she can get a fellow. (She does.)

This is an Ireland where attending University College Dublin is a very big deal, and your parents not only had to pay fees of £65 a year but they also had to afford to keep you out of gainful employment while you studied for four years. (It’s pointless converting £65 in 1958 into modern currencies, because all monetary values have changed, but £10 a week was considered a good wage at the time.)

Students either went home every evening, or else they boarded in “digs”, where the landlady kept a beady eye on them – although the landlady in this case is benign.

This is an Ireland in which attending your first big dance was a major event, and an enormous amount of planning and preparation went into the occasion.

This is an Ireland where students cheered when the archbishop declared a dispensation from the Friday fast – fish was virtually obligatory on a Friday – so they could have chicken at the big dance in question.

This is an Ireland where an only child was a rarity – a point at issue for Benny, our heroine.

She feels swaddled and overprotected in her so-rare status.

This is a Dublin of vanished social landmarks: the Dolphin restaurant, the Royal Hibernian hotel, the Golden Orient in Leeson Street bringing a taste for curry.

This is an Ireland in which a nun is portrayed as a kind, caring and ­protective mother-figure to the character of Eve, outcast by the class differences of her late parents’ ­marriage.

We are now so accustomed to seeing nuns portrayed as brutal, cruel and spitefully punitive to young girls – as in RTÉ’s recent documentary Ireland’s Dirty Laundry – that a nun as a fount of human kindness must surely seem anachronistic to today’s audiences and readers. (Meanwhile, priests, live in presbyteries in a group and are harmlessly employed in a game of Scrabble of an evening.)

Maeve’s world in Circle of Friends is, overall, a comforting one, even though tragedies happen and people get bad news.

But most people are decent and the community, whether of a village, or a circle of student friends, are supportive to one another, and solve one another’s problems.

In the story, young people are more interested in relationships than rushing into sex – though, of course, it’s shown that there’s a high price to be paid, especially for the woman, if sex outside marriage results in a pregnancy. It may be a cosy world, but it’s a conservative one.

And yet, maybe that is part of its enchantment: that Planet Binchy is a much less threatening one than the raucous, real world that we know.

The enchantment is driven by deep sympathy for human character, and the desire – always a Binchy theme – of individuals striving to be the best versions of themselves, and to be loyal to their friends.

And that’s an aspiration that should never go out of date.