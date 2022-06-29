| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Yes, Elvis was a hip-swivelling musical icon but he was also a pioneer of progressive race relations

Mary Kenny

Elvis Presley at a 1973 concert. Expand
Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's new film. Photo: Deirdre Reynolds Expand
Elvis Presley first dated his wife Priscilla when she was 14 and he was 10 years older. Photo: Keystone/Getty Images Expand
f Expand

Close

Elvis Presley at a 1973 concert.

Elvis Presley at a 1973 concert.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's new film. Photo: Deirdre Reynolds

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's new film. Photo: Deirdre Reynolds

Elvis Presley first dated his wife Priscilla when she was 14 and he was 10 years older. Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

Elvis Presley first dated his wife Priscilla when she was 14 and he was 10 years older. Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

f

f

/

Elvis Presley at a 1973 concert.

If diversity is one of the key progressive themes of our age, then it’s probable that one of the pioneers of this idea is an unexpected one: Elvis Presley.

What? “Elvis the Pelvis”, whose hip-swivelling and gyrating were condemned by the New York Times as “unfit for family viewing”? Elvis, the rockabilly from Tupelo, Mississippi, with his sideburns and rhinestone costumes?

Most Watched

Privacy