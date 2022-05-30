Yerra go way with yer ‘tatty’ Cork mortaler Mr Quest – the Rebel county is booming!

CNN is probably not the most popular television station on Cork remote controls these days.

After Richard Quest, presenter of the Quest Means Business show, described the Rebel capital as “looking tatty and tired downtown,” it’s a dead-cert he’ll have a long wait for press tickets to the Munster Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

What makes the jibe worse is his nationality. Or, as my local deli wag put it: “A Liverpudlian calling Cork tatty? Three words – pot, kettle, black.”

Perhaps the querulous Mr Quest got a bad pint in the Hi-B or a fatty sausage at the English Market – either way he committed a ‘mortaler’ that’s only allowed to locals – criticism of ‘my own lovely Lee’.

Ironically, most natives would agree the city has never looked better – a hive of economic activity given visible expression through a skyline dotted with cranes and streets in a permanent state of traffic gridlock. The phrase – ‘a city on the rise’ – has morphed from sarcastic graffiti scrawled across boarded-up businesses during the 2010 downturn to a rallying cry for the high hopes of 2022.

Central to the good times vibe presently abroad everywhere in Cork is the future development of the city’s 360-acre docklands – Ireland’s largest regeneration project. Promising 25,000 jobs and 20,000 homes, the plan equates to a financial fantasy island brimming with a feelgood factor “almost as good as 1990” – the year Cork won both the hurling and football All-Irelands.

Still, though, there is a peculiar kind of karma in the fact that this will be the second economic coming of the docklands – having previously been the site of the old Ford factory.

Until it closed in 1984, the Ford plant was the city’s biggest employer – glorying in its ‘job for life’ status.

The enormous marina site generated the phenomenon of ‘Ford families’ across multiple generations, with many workers proudly counting up to 35 years’ service.

Virtually a city within a city, it had a medical facility with permanent doctor and nurse, hot showers and towels available daily, and even its own fire brigade.

A job ‘down below’ conferred upward mobility allied to occupational security on a par with the civil service – a rare career blessing in 60s and 70s Ireland.

Ever sensitive to their second city status, Corkonians adopted the Ford badge with loyal tribal fraternity.

Dubliners might boast the brewing reliability of Guinness, or Northerners proudly expound the maritime glory of Harland & Wolff, so too could Cork claim its primary place as carmaker to the world.

The plant’s final closure on July 13, 1984, fermented much discontent, and no small amount of pilferage.

Niall Tóibín’s famous tale concerned two older blokes walking out the gates for the final time, only to spot a colleague up ahead with a distinct wobble to his gait.

“Is Jimmy all right, he’s shaping kinda funny,” one wondered.

“Yerra not a’ all,” came the reply, “In fact if you gave him a push I’d say he’d nearly start.”