Yellen is the right woman for extraordinary times

The last time I sat down with Janet Yellen was just after Donald Trump had refused her a second term at the Federal Reserve back in 2017.

I asked her whether there'd ever been a chance the daughter of a middle class Jewish family from Brooklyn could have gotten on with President Trump – a millionaire's son of similar age from nearby Queens.

Her reply was that she and Donald Trump were from “different worlds”.

Fast-forward three years and the president has been shown the door by American voters while the 74-year-old labour economist is set to become Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary, charged with getting more than 20 million Americans who are either unemployed or dependent on pandemic benefits back to work.

It is probably fair to say that if there is a crisis, Ms Yellen is one of the people you want to have as part of your team.

Her tenure at the Fed helped see America through the financial crisis and she was Bill Clinton’s top economic advisor during the Asian meltdown in the late 1990s.

At high school, Ms Yellen was top of her class and the editor of the school newspaper – perhaps that helps explain her seemingly infinite patience when discussing the intricacies of monetary policy with journalists.

She is certainly a contrast with current Treasury head Steve Mnuchin, who had run a bank famed for its mortgage foreclosures and who financed the Lego Batman film.

Ms Yellen has a valuable stamp collection and is married to another economist George Akerlof, who won the Nobel Prize. Even their son is an economist.

At the Fed, she vowed to run the economy hot by keeping interest rates low to get as many people back to work as possible after the trauma of the financial crisis.

Despite overseeing a rise in interest rates from near zero to 1.25 – 1.5pc, Ms Yellen’s relations with Republican lawmakers worsened and the Fed had to go back and build bridges as her hearings became increasingly tetchy.

Her comments in 2014, that widening income and wealth inequality might be incompatible with American values – “among them the high value Americans have traditionally placed on equality of opportunity” – did not sit well with those lawmakers.

Most market analysts seem to believe this episode is long forgotten but I'd be surprised if that's really the case.

Mr Mnuchin is to shift $455bn (€377bn) of pandemic funds into an account that would require Congress' permission to access, a sign of the battles to come.

She won’t be getting a free ride from progressive Democrats either. Ms Yellen is a firm believer in free trade and despite applying the handbrake to Fed rate rises, faced criticism for later hikes which critics said had slowed the pace of job gains.

In her comments on the pandemic, Ms Yellen has said that the issues of the debt and mounting government deficit should be secondary concerns, although she has said in the past that America’s debt load is unsustainable and needs to be remedied.

After she left the Fed, Ms Yellen described her management style, likening it to the process of getting agreement on what colour to paint a room.

“My job is to get everybody to see that off-white is not a bad alternative,” she said.

After the technicolour nightmare of Donald Trump, off-white sounds very appealing.