Yellen is the right woman for extraordinary times

David Chance

Former chair of the US Federal Reserve is now Biden’s pick for the Treasury

Not reserved: Janet Yellen has said widening income and wealth inequality might be incompatible with American values. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis Expand

Not reserved: Janet Yellen has said widening income and wealth inequality might be incompatible with American values. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis

The last time I sat down with Janet Yellen was just after Donald Trump had refused her a second term at the Federal Reserve back in 2017.

I asked her whether there'd ever been a chance the daughter of a middle class Jewish family from Brooklyn could have gotten on with President Trump – a millionaire's son of similar age from nearby Queens.

Her reply was that she and Donald Trump were from “different worlds”.

