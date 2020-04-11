Year when summer failed to appear offers lesson to us now

Our month of Sundays is set to continue. It will be months of Sundays, and in the midst of this crisis it has become a commonplace that we will emerge from it a better people. Last Tuesday Tanaiste Simon Coveney was peddling that line on the Today with Sean O'Rourke Show on RTE Radio 1. "Ireland post this crisis will be a different place," he said. "The role of community will be different. The role of the State in terms of its relationship to the private sector will be different… Politics is going to be different."

Now Coveney was not too convincing on politics being different. For sure, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael may be about to bed down together, but there will be no threesome with Sinn Fein. That would be too much difference. Coveney was still envisaging a lot of things being different, and by different he meant better; we will live in a kinder, gentler place.

Does our past offer any precedent for Irish people emerging better from a crisis? The Year without Summer is worth pondering.

In 1812, after centuries of inactivity, Mount Tambora, a volcano on the Indonesian island of Sumbawa, began coughing clouds of ash and smoke. Those rumblings culminated in a series of violent explosions in April 1815, when the volcano ejected vast quantities of molten rock and sent a massive cloud of ash high into the atmosphere.

The eruption is considered the most explosive in history; it was also the most deadly, resulting in some 71,000 deaths on Sumbawa and nearby islands. When it was over, a mountain that had stood some 4,300 metres tall was reduced to 2,851 metres, and a veil of sulphuric dust was spreading across the globe.

That dust was to cause severe weather across the western hemisphere in winter 1815-16. Temperatures plummeted on all continents, as the dust screened earth from the sun's rays. On the east coast of the United States, there was frost as far south as Virginia and the Carolinas as late as mid-May. Central and western Europe experienced unprecedented cold. And 1816 became the Year without Summer: crops failed to ripen in the fields; food prices soared; social unrest and epidemics of disease followed.

In Ireland, unusually harsh weather in winter 1815-16 was the first portent of trouble. It delayed the sowing season in 1816, and then incessant rain in the summer months devastated grain crops. Even rich farmers, who usually had a large surplus of produce to sell, were obliged to go to market to purchase provisions. The potato crop, too, failed, though not in as a great a degree, and, compounding matters, the "reduction of the military establishment" after the defeat of Napoleon at Waterloo, and the sudden stop put to recruitment, caused a great increase in the number of labourers seeking work, leading to a sharp fall in wages.

A perfect storm was forming. Cattle, with the war ending, fell to a third of their normal price, and the value of butter plummeted. Smallholders in mountain districts, who had benefited from the high price of cattle and butter during the war years, were now reduced to poverty. At the same time, peace had reduced the demand for linen: weavers' wages fell to little more than half their usual earnings and the profit in spinning, which in 1815 had enabled many lower-class households to live comfortably, "fell short of procuring them as much food as would preserve their existence", when provisions were selling at double their usual price.

Lower-class families were rapidly reduced to beggary. Once comfortable farmers dismissed servant girls, forcing many young women to take to the roads begging, or to return to their parents. In mountainous districts, families had consumed their stocks of potatoes and oatmeal by the commencement of winter and also lacking fuel - the wet summer having hindered cutting and drying turf - they began to come down to the lowlands, carrying nothing but their blankets, seeking food and shelter in places where there was now no work.

Some housed themselves in makeshift shacks at the side of the road. Others found lodging in the poorer parts of the towns, where people, themselves in dire distress, let out rooms to families for a shilling per week, and these families in turn - to make the payment - took in begging poor at a penny per night.

Conditions in such houses were atrocious, and quickly became "nests of disease". In spring 1817, there were outbreaks of dysentery and anasarca, the bloating of bodies due to severe protein deficiency. The strangers that thronged towns and villages were now subsisting on what they could beg or steal. Children with "emaciated frames and sunken features" were sent out by starving parents to search for food, and it was reported that "When the begging poor were so fortunate as to get a few potatoes, their impatience to satisfy their hunger, often prevented them from waiting till they were sufficiently boiled; so that they were eaten as soon as they became warm, and cabbage leaves were devoured without any previous cooking."

By early summer 1817, the lean period before new potatoes were lifted, people were eating plants not normally regarded as human food: "Nettles, wild mustard and cabbage leaves were sought for most anxiously; and, with a very small admixture of oatmeal, formed the chief support of many families, who endeavoured to remain in their cottages." Small pox now followed dysentery and anasarca. And then, in mid-summer, the number of fever cases escalated sharply, developing into an epidemic that raged into early 1818.

It is estimated that some 100,000 persons perished.

From summer 1818, the country began a slow recovery. Landlords and merchants made efforts to promote "improvement". They established societies to develop agriculture, fishery and industry, offered prizes for the best animals, crops and manufactures (butter, knitwear, hats, and so on), staged ploughing matches and conducted statistical surveys. And the years after the crisis also witnessed the establishment of loan funds, library societies and the like.

So there was some change for the better. But the scale and range of the crisis, and, perhaps, the biblical associations of famine and disease had unsettled people. Many Protestants saw in the throngs of beggars spectres of their own community's decline, a sign that a great transformation was imminent, that the end was nigh; conversely, many Catholics, particularly in the poorer classes, were gripped by a millennial conviction that they might yet see the extirpation of Protestants and their own deliverance. And so the 1820s proved to be a bitter not a better decade.

Are we really much more sophisticated than our forebears? We, too, clutch for security in a time of crisis, fall for fake news, and spread rumours and conspiracy theories. Is there any reason to suppose that when this storm passes, as it surely will, that we will necessarily emerge a better people, more committed to the common good?

For sure, this crisis has confronted us with one great truth: many of the people who provide our most essential services are poorly paid -nurses, caterers and cleaners in hospitals, shop assistants, people in food processing, delivery workers, binmen. But we knew as much before Covid-19 and, judging by our electoral history, a significant proportion of us were never overly bothered by it. So, yes, it would be nice if Simon Coveney was correct, and our society is different post-Covid. But having weathered the storm, one suspects we are as likely to revert to type, and cod ourselves into believing that we came through it alone - when nothing could be further from the truth.