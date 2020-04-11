| 9.3°C Dublin

Year when summer failed to appear offers lesson to us now

Breandan Mac Suibhne

The fallout from a volcano saw extreme weather and appalling conditions

NETTLES: People ate plants not normally regarded as human food Expand

Our month of Sundays is set to continue. It will be months of Sundays, and in the midst of this crisis it has become a commonplace that we will emerge from it a better people. Last Tuesday Tanaiste Simon Coveney was peddling that line on the Today with Sean O'Rourke Show on RTE Radio 1. "Ireland post this crisis will be a different place," he said. "The role of community will be different. The role of the State in terms of its relationship to the private sector will be different… Politics is going to be different."

Now Coveney was not too convincing on politics being different. For sure, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael may be about to bed down together, but there will be no threesome with Sinn Fein. That would be too much difference. Coveney was still envisaging a lot of things being different, and by different he meant better; we will live in a kinder, gentler place.

Does our past offer any precedent for Irish people emerging better from a crisis? The Year without Summer is worth pondering.