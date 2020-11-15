| 9.3°C Dublin

Woulfe has nothing to lose except the esteem of his colleagues

Charles Lysaght

Séamus Woulfe. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins Expand

'Never resign, get kicked out" was an adage attributed to an Irish parliamentarian over 100 years ago. So it was that we never adopted the practice of honourable resignation; under this code of honour, public office holders, who were blameless, resigned where a subordinate made a mistake or where their going would serve the interest of a public institution or the State itself. It was, perhaps, unrealistically high-minded.

It is not surprising that Mr Justice Woulfe should turn a deaf ear to entreaties of his judicial colleagues to resign from the Supreme Court so as to ensure public confidence in the court, when an enquiry by former Chief Justice Susan Denham has found that his attendance at a golf dinner in Galway that breached Government guidelines, but no law, did not warrant his removal from office.

Notwithstanding Denham's conclusion, the present Chief Justice has told Mr Justice Woulfe that he should resign, arguing that his effort to mitigate his guilt at her enquiry undermined public confidence in the court. It is a difficulty with this argument that details of this mitigation became known to the public only because they chose to publish it.

