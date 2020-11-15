Woulfe has nothing to lose except the esteem of his colleagues

'Never resign, get kicked out" was an adage attributed to an Irish parliamentarian over 100 years ago. So it was that we never adopted the practice of honourable resignation; under this code of honour, public office holders, who were blameless, resigned where a subordinate made a mistake or where their going would serve the interest of a public institution or the State itself. It was, perhaps, unrealistically high-minded.

It is not surprising that Mr Justice Woulfe should turn a deaf ear to entreaties of his judicial colleagues to resign from the Supreme Court so as to ensure public confidence in the court, when an enquiry by former Chief Justice Susan Denham has found that his attendance at a golf dinner in Galway that breached Government guidelines, but no law, did not warrant his removal from office.

Notwithstanding Denham's conclusion, the present Chief Justice has told Mr Justice Woulfe that he should resign, arguing that his effort to mitigate his guilt at her enquiry undermined public confidence in the court. It is a difficulty with this argument that details of this mitigation became known to the public only because they chose to publish it.

Mr Justice Woulfe has nothing to lose by hanging on except the esteem of judicial colleagues and he clearly has the bottle to weather this. The recommendation of the Denham report is an obstacle to the success in the Oireachtas of any motion calling for his dismissal on grounds of misbehaviour. Even if it succeeded, he would be no worse off than if he resigned and could draw his salary in the meantime.

If he resigns, on the other hand, he loses immediately an assured lifetime income, which it would be difficult to make up. He may not resume practice at the Bar having held judicial office - according to Bar Council rules - but exceptions have been made, as was done for Harry Whelehan in similar circumstances in 1995. Even if this happened, Woulfe's prospects would be parlous having been out of practice for some years.

Efforts by Government to help out by offering Mr Justice Woulfe an attractive financial package if he resigns would provoke justified criticism. Offers of an alternative post would have a similar result, even if, which is unlikely, one could be conjured up.

If the Government go the route of moving a motion in the Oireachtas for the judge's removal on grounds of misbehaviour, he would have to be afforded a judicial-type hearing producing a reasoned decision. It would be a bruising, uphill battle and he would, as noted, have the Denham report on his side.

What would happen, one may ask, if Mr Justice Woulfe appealed to the Supreme Court on some point when the judges of that court have compromised their impartiality by calling for his resignation?

Faced with this impossible vista, the easiest course for the Government is masterly inactivity - do nothing, let the judges ensure public confidence in their own court and hope the media and politicians grow tired of the controversy.

There would still be a risk of political embarrassment if opposition members of the Oireachtas table a motion to remove Mr Justice Woulfe. If the Government resist it, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste will have to explain how they distinguish the position of the judge from that of European commissioner Phil Hogan, whose resignation they rashly and improperly demanded for the same reason. It is not a comfortable comparison- the position of the Government ministers removed for attending the dinner was different as ministers hold office at the Taoiseach's pleasure and are duty bound to support Government policy.

It is difficult to feel sympathy for the Government in its dilemma. The promotion of Séamus Woulfe straight to the Supreme Court was the first time an Attorney General had been so favoured for almost 40 years. Unlike the present, there was then no Court of Appeal with a corps of judges with an experience of hearing appeals not shared by an Attorney General.

The elevation received by Séamus Woulfe exceeded that given his predecessor Máire Whelan, who had much longer service as Attorney General, but who settled for appointment to the Court of Appeal.

His appointment was made pursuant to a process set up in the 1990s after the appointment of Attorney General Harry Whelehan to the second highest post in the judiciary led to the fall of the Reynolds government and Whelehan's subsequent resignation from his judgeship.

Central to the process then created was the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB), a body chaired by the Chief Justice and comprising judges, lawyers and two non-lawyers. It was charged to decide if applicants for judicial office were suitable for appointment. It was to JAAB that Séamus Woulfe applied for a vacancy in the Supreme Court advertised last January. He was recommended as suitable by JAAB and then appointed by the Government in July.

When challenged on the appointment, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Séamus Woulfe had been recommended by JAAB. This conveyed the impression that JAAB recommended Woulfe rather than any other person for appointment. This was misleading. The recommendation of JAAB is no more than a statement that a particular candidate is among those who would be suitable. JAAB has no role in assessing applications by serving judges to be promoted to a higher court.

It was the Government, on its own responsibility and not pursuant to any recommendation from JAAB, that chose Séamus Woulfe as a judge of our highest appellate court over the heads of existing judges of the Court of Appeal all of whom, unlike him, had experience as appellate judges. It was revealed only on Friday that they did this without being informed by the Minister for Justice that three judges of the Court of Appeal had applied to be appointed.

However, it was possible to appoint Séamus Woulfe only because he was, despite not having judicial experience, certified as suitable for such appointment by the Chief Justice and his colleagues on JAAB. He and the Government are now reaping the unexpected whirlwind of their actions.