Would we be hearing about ‘alcohol problems’ if Nicola Bulley was a man?

Charlotte Proudman

Undated family handout photo issued by Lancashire Police of missing woman Nicola Bulley, 45, who was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the nearby River Wyre. Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser from Inskip, Lancashire, vanished while walking her dog after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school. Her mobile phone and the lead and harness for her dog, springer spaniel Willow, were found on a bench close to the River Wyre in the Lancashire countryside.Issue date: Friday February 3, 2023.

Close

Nicola Bulley’s menopause and alcohol intake may have nothing to do with her going missing, but they have everything to do with the police’s continued female victim-blaming.

In a time when trust in the police is at an all-time low, and their treatment of women is under a microscope, Lancashire Police decided to issue a statement yesterday saying they wanted to put an end to public speculation about Bulley’s vulnerabilities. In what can only be described as a grave error of judgment, Lancashire Police told the entire world that Bulley is menopausal and has “alcohol issues”. Rather than calming the situation down, the police added further fuel to the speculation fire. It looks like the police are deflecting attention away from criticisms of their own police investigation and their failure to locate Bulley.

