World Cup armband u-turn: Effective protest means personal inconvenience and jeopardy

Just before lunchtime yesterday, you might have seen the Iranian football team on your television, standing in silence as their national anthem bled through the speakers at the Khalifa stadium in Doha, Qatar. The team used their World Cup opener as an opportunity to show solidarity with anti-government protests in their home country.

The gesture was a refreshing contrast to the kitten-weak convictions of their opponents, the English team, whose supposed support of the LGBTQ+ community buckled at the first sign of a threat to their own self-interests.

Yesterday morning, it emerged that seven European teams which had threatened to wear a “One Love” armband – a symbol of support for LGBTQ+ people while playing in a World Cup host nation with archaic homophobic laws – would face sanctions.

Team captains would receive a yellow card at the very start of their respective matches if England, Wales, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany and Belgium went ahead with their plan to wear the armbands. As penalties for noble sporting protests go, it pales when compared to more famous examples.

Expand Close BBC World Cup commentator Alex Scott wearing the One Love armband in Qatar. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp BBC World Cup commentator Alex Scott wearing the One Love armband in Qatar.

One could imagine how the history books on the sacrifices of politicised athletes would have read as it moved from Muhammad Ali’s famous conviction and loss of his heavyweight titles, to Harry Kane’s yellow card. Thankfully, the Three Lions have spared us the trouble of worrying about that.

The players are not the villains in this story. The real fault for the entirety of this sorry World Cup affair lies with Fifa

A statement from the seven European countries, which read as someone trying to disguise their cowardice with a slick varnish of righteous language, tried to claim with a straight face that players had a “strong commitment” to wearing the armband.

The wealthy teams revealed with some pomp that they had been willing to go so far as to pay a fine for the kit breach but simply couldn’t countenance a situation where a footballer could be booked. Hardly the Stonewall Riots, is it? Of course they were willing to pay a fine – sure, that’s easy. Maybe it’s a revelation to some of those cosseted in the wealthy world of football, but integrity is not a commodity one can buy. Every effective protest in history has required personal inconvenience, peril or jeopardy. In other words, standing up for something.

These seven teams were bombastically making all the right noises and gestures, but in the end it only took the gentlest of opposition for them to lay down flat and be walked all over.

Read More

A sanitised, Fifa-vetted and approved armband with the meek and minimally offensive “no discrimination” slogan was deployed instead. What lovely manners these footballers must have, to go to such lengths to make sure their lofty protests won’t cause any upset to the very people they claim to be protesting against.

What is the point in wearing an LGBTQ+ armband, if you’re going to sheepishly whip it off at the smallest little bit of pressure – most likely exerted behind the scenes from the very people you claim to be taking a stand against? That’s not protesting at all, it’s accessorising with rainbows. I think on this occasion, there would have been far more dignity in doing nothing at all. At least former England footballer Alex Scott wore the One Love armband when she appeared on the BBC.

I do have some sympathy for the players, who I know are not the villains in this story. The real fault for the entirety of this sorry World Cup affair lies with Fifa and its disastrous decision to award the tournament to Qatar in the first place. But any player or pundit who flirts with the notion of agitating against the host country’s many, many human rights violations must be prepared to commit to the cause. Activism of any kind should not be a little costume for famous people to try on.

Football teams from Western countries only having the courage to gesture support to gay people sounds like pinkwashing to me, particularly when one considers the absolute dearth of Premier League footballers who are out. Why do we think that is? Some sort of natural aberration that intrinsically links heterosexuality with sporting skill, or the real fear gay footballers must have of the latent homophobia that is festering in parts of the stands?

At least yesterday’s antics put paid to the mealy-mouthed excuses of those who sold their consciences to Qatar

And why wouldn’t it be, when role models like Wales captain Gareth Bale sent out the clear signal yesterday – whether he wanted to or not – that the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights simply is not important enough for a football player to even consider the whisper of a personal penalty.

At least yesterday’s antics have finally put paid to the mealy-mouthed excuses of those who sold their consciences to Qatar.

The likes of Gary Neville have given the competition legitimacy and prestige with their presence, and their only weak defence of themselves was the claim that the World Cup is an opportunity to raise awareness of issues in Qatar.

Sport has the potential to be an arena of change, but only if that potential is exploited by the kind of brave athletes we’ve seen in the past.

The iconic image of Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their fists in a black power salute at the 1968 Olympics, for example.

We’ve yet to see evidence of anything really like that in Qatar.

We’ll be a while waiting.