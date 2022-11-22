| 4.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

World Cup armband u-turn: Effective protest means personal inconvenience and jeopardy

Ellen Coyne

Harry Kane wearing Fifa&rsquo;s sanitised armband. Photo: REUTERS Expand
BBC World Cup commentator Alex Scott wearing the One Love armband in Qatar. Expand

Close

Harry Kane wearing Fifa&rsquo;s sanitised armband. Photo: REUTERS

Harry Kane wearing Fifa’s sanitised armband. Photo: REUTERS

BBC World Cup commentator Alex Scott wearing the One Love armband in Qatar.

BBC World Cup commentator Alex Scott wearing the One Love armband in Qatar.

/

Harry Kane wearing Fifa’s sanitised armband. Photo: REUTERS

Just before lunchtime yesterday, you might have seen the Iranian football team on your television, standing in silence as their national anthem bled through the speakers at the Khalifa stadium in Doha, Qatar. The team used their World Cup opener as an opportunity to show solidarity with anti-government protests in their home country.

The gesture was a refreshing contrast to the kitten-weak convictions of their opponents, the English team, whose supposed support of the LGBTQ+ community buckled at the first sign of a threat to their own self-interests.

Related topics

More On World Cup 2022

Most Watched

Privacy