Working from home seems great now - but wait until November

Ian O'Doherty

 

I was speaking to a friend the other day and she was in great form altogether. The reason for her good cheer? Well, she had just been informed by her boss that she wouldn't be expected back in her office until next January.

She happily admitted that she had become used to working from home - or 'telecommuting', to use its fancy name - and really enjoys the freedom that affords her. She's not the only one. Another acquaintance of mine has been operating from his kitchen table for the last three months and has declared that he will never go back to the slog of the Monday-Friday 9-5.

Even though they don't know each other, both came up with almost identical reasons for being reluctant to ever go back to a full-time office.