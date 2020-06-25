Working from home seems great now - but wait until November

I was speaking to a friend the other day and she was in great form altogether. The reason for her good cheer? Well, she had just been informed by her boss that she wouldn't be expected back in her office until next January.

She happily admitted that she had become used to working from home - or 'telecommuting', to use its fancy name - and really enjoys the freedom that affords her. She's not the only one. Another acquaintance of mine has been operating from his kitchen table for the last three months and has declared that he will never go back to the slog of the Monday-Friday 9-5.

Even though they don't know each other, both came up with almost identical reasons for being reluctant to ever go back to a full-time office.

They mentioned the commute. One of them mentioned the joys of not having to shower in the morning and the liberation of working in your pyjamas. They both agreed that it was nice to be able to spend more time with their kids - although they were both happy to admit that at this stage they would happily sell their children and are desperate for schools to open again.

My friends, and thousands of other Irish people like them, are making the best of a bad lot and have decided that the best thing of the bad lot is the novelty of telecommuting.

A kinder person than me would have allowed them to bask in their unexpected freedom and sense of liberation.

But I'm not particularly kind and, for once, I actually know what I'm talking about, so I had to break some bad news to them.

After more than 20 years slaving over a hot keyboard in various newsrooms, I started to work from home on a full-time basis about four years ago.

Let me tell these newbies who are revelling in their current liberty: it's tough. There are undeniable benefits, of course. That's why I made the choice.

But I was surprised to discover that after a few months of solitary labour I had started to go ever so slightly mad.

Yes, there is the appeal of not having to commute into the office every day. As an extremely lazy person I enjoy the fact that I get an extra hour in bed. Undoubtedly, there are few things better than getting your work finished early and suddenly realising that you can spend the rest of the day pottering around the house.

But with the sweet comes the sour.

The very things that used to drive me potty in the office became the very things that I missed the most.

Newsrooms can be weird places. It's hardly breaking a trade secret to admit that many journos are deeply unsuited to anything other than journalism and, as a result, the average newspaper office will contain more than its fair share of eccentrics, loners and misfits. Well, the good newsrooms do.

After a few months of typing from my box room rather than sitting at my usual Indo desk, I realised that I missed those eccentrics, loners and misfits. I missed the sheer sense of competition which comes from working alongside people who are covering the same story and to be honest, I was surprised to discover that I missed all the rows.

I'm not a naturally argumentative person, but a shrinking violet in a newsroom will soon be stamped into the dirt so you have to know how to stand your ground and fight your corner.

While I'm sure my current wife is happy to no longer have to put up with me growling about the latest hideous injustice I had just endured, I was quite taken aback by nostalgia for those days of being able to have a stand-up row and then retire to the pub to sort it out like professionals.

What's perceived as a hostile work environment by some is simply viewed as creative tension by others.

Whatever you want to call it, there is something wonderfully energising about dealing with people who are all desperate to produce the best product they can and who don't care if your feelings are hurt in the process.

Did I mention the pub? I believe I did. While the days of the stereotypical boozy hack may be just a fond and distant memory, some of the greatest times I've ever had were with work colleagues blowing off steam, sorting - and having - arguments and kvetching about their boss.

It was only when analysing my own ambivalence about the whole working-from-home thing that I realised what I missed most was the sense of being part of team that had the spirit of a good dressing-room.

We slagged our rivals in the Herald. They slagged the Indo. Everyone slagged the Irish Times because, well, who doesn't slag the Irish Times?

No matter how much you enjoy the current working arrangements, you simply cannot replicate the sheer adrenaline and enthusiasm that comes from working alongside a bunch of people who are under enormous pressure and have a dark sense of humour.

I love journalism and I love the company of journalists, and when that often infuriating proximity with like-minded people is taken away, there is an undeniable sense of loss.

What can I say? I guess I'm just a romantic.

If you're enjoying this telecommuting lark because it's such a novelty, let's see how you feel in darkest November when it has been raining for a week and you haven't left your house for three days.

As I said, with the sweet comes the sour...