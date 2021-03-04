| 3.3°C Dublin

Working from home has its good points – but isolation will drive many back to office

Mary McCarthy

Remote working can be convenient but lonely. (Picture posed) Expand

Remote working can be convenient but lonely. (Picture posed)

Remote working is convenient, but also isolating, and when offices reopen, the downsides will become more apparent.

Despite the prevailing narrative which holds that the office is past its sell-by date, I’d be inclined to agree with the CEO of Goldman Sachs, who last week branded working from home (WFH) an “aberration” and “not a new normal”.

“For a business like ours, which is an innovative, collaborative apprenticeship culture, this is not ideal,” David Solomon said, giving a clear signal WFH was an emergency reaction to an emergency situation, and once Covid beats a retreat, everyone at the investment bank will be back in.

