| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Work from home is having its moment but are we really ready to leave the office forever?

Regina Lavelle

Some CEOs call it an ‘aberration’, others feel it improves staff’s well-being

Many workers are reluctant to return to the office. Stock image Expand

Close

Many workers are reluctant to return to the office. Stock image

Many workers are reluctant to return to the office. Stock image

Many workers are reluctant to return to the office. Stock image

There were notable benefits to the working from home revolution.

Fewer cars on the roads, reduced pressure on our urban centres, the end of the soul-destroying commute.

Related topics

More On Netflix

Most Watched

Privacy