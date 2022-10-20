| 13.6°C Dublin

Women will always face pressure to be thin, but the TikTok generation are our best hope of breaking the chain of body hate

Ellen Coyne

'One of the things that always stuns me is the incredibly healthy way that so many girls talk about body image now' Expand

Like 19th-century imports making their way across the Atlantic, slowly the TikToks make their way to me. Trying to use TikTok myself has always left me feeling very old and a little afraid, as though I’m loitering at a house party for 19-year-olds. So I cut my losses and decided there was a kind of liberation in deciding not every global internet sensation needs to be for me.

Yet, the TikToks would still come. Like cream rising to the top, some escape their own app and migrate onto more millennial terrain. Perusing my “mom” reels on Instagram — videos of American women in big kitchens showing me how to panel my own hallway or persuade my son to eat broccoli — a stray missive from Gen Z will occasionally cross my screen.

