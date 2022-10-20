Women will always face pressure to be thin, but the TikTok generation are our best hope of breaking the chain of body hate

Like 19th-century imports making their way across the Atlantic, slowly the TikToks make their way to me. Trying to use TikTok myself has always left me feeling very old and a little afraid, as though I’m loitering at a house party for 19-year-olds. So I cut my losses and decided there was a kind of liberation in deciding not every global internet sensation needs to be for me.

Yet, the TikToks would still come. Like cream rising to the top, some escape their own app and migrate onto more millennial terrain. Perusing my “mom” reels on Instagram — videos of American women in big kitchens showing me how to panel my own hallway or persuade my son to eat broccoli — a stray missive from Gen Z will occasionally cross my screen.

One of the things that always stuns me on these accidental safaris to the younger side of the internet is the incredibly healthy way that so many girls talk about body image now. It hardly means things are perfect, of course. The scourge of disordered eating will continue to destroy people’s lives, exacerbated by the systemic underfunding and oversubscription of ED beds in this country. But as I watch teenage girls and young women so efficiently neuter the word “fat” of any derogatory power, I really feel that they are the ones who will finally break the generational chain of women hating their bodies. Girls will probably always face tremendous pressure to conform and change the way they look. But my god, these girls have so much more of a hope than we ever had.

When I think of my teenage years, I think of America’s Next Top Model and the enduring power of Kate Moss. I recall wearing bandage dresses that constricted us like boas, with the modern corsetry of one or even two pairs of Spanx underneath. I remember big cereal companies telling us to try having bowls of their blandest flakes for most of our meals for two weeks, and all of us doing it. I remember going into a high-street pharmacy with a friend, still in our school uniforms, and buying appetite suppressants which came in a little pink box that you could discreetly pop like a Tic Tac. Glossy concession stands in a reassuringly clinical shade of white would regularly appear next to the Elizabeth Arden palettes, filled with pills promising swift weight loss by virtue of mysterious ingredients. (Laxatives. They were always laxatives.) I heard urban legends about one particularly vicious “supplement” which responded to the ingestion of the smallest morsel of fatty food by promptly forcing you to shit yourself in public. Quite the incentive to avoid eating at all, if you could help it.

Hysterical magazine articles about this pro-anorexia internet propaganda accidentally handed us an arsenal of ways to try to lose weight in the unhealthiest way imaginable

Right around the time that my teenage friends and I were subjecting our bodies to the most vicious scrutiny, there was a moral panic about so-called “pro-ana” websites. Hysterical magazine articles about this pro-anorexia internet propaganda accidentally handed us an arsenal of ways to try to lose weight in the unhealthiest way imaginable. I remember sitting in front of the family PC, reading one of these nefarious blogs, and dutifully noting its advice.

For most of my twenties and now my early thirties, I have been trying and failing to detoxify myself from all this poison. I think that, while a lot of women my age know intellectually that thin does not have a monopoly on beautiful, we struggle to smother that brutal voice that wants to make us hate ourselves. If you’re out and see a group of women my age posing for a group photo, watch for the silent ritual afterwards — when we gather around the phone with our heads touching, scanning the image of ourselves (and ourselves only) with hawk-like focus for wide arms or thick thighs or full chins.

I would not wish this kind of enduring detestation of one’s own body on any generation of girls. I vividly remember when I found out I was carrying a baby, I started to carry with it my own silent sense of incredulity that my body would know how to be pregnant. I think I had spent so long thinking that my body just could not look right, that I started to believe it really wasn’t able to do anything right.

So, I really hope all the girls who love their bodies — or even better, feel completely neutral about their bodies — always do. Body dysmorphia is always finding its own insidious ways to evolve, and now tries to hide its disordered and hyper-controlled ways of eating and exercising in the booming world of health, wellness and even veganism. The toxic pressure to be ultra thin will always disguise itself as a trend, which allows it to try to come back. (I note the starkest bellwether of its upcoming return has already happened, now that the Kardashians have started removing their implants.)

Our best hope are the girls, who already know so much better than we ever did.