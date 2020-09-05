The conversation on 'Golfgate' has moved on from outrage at the boys' antics to wry observation it was mostly boys' antics. Of the few women present, most were in their capacity as wife.

This prompted some murmurings that golf is the nefarious means by which the patriarchy is perpetuated to the continuing detriment of women.

"Dismantle the boys' club," demanded Jennifer O'Connell in The Irish Times.

In fairness, the sport of choice for professional men has shifted from golf to cycling. But the principle is similar. It involves at least half a day, other men and pleasant scenery.

The results are similar too: the creation of a social network that advances their progress in the world, while wives are at home sorting socks or shopping for socks.

I spent several hours this week shopping for obscure school stationery supplies.

Why wasn't I playing golf instead?

There's a highly specific reason in my case.

Long ago I used to organise corporate events for companies, including golf-days. The pro-golfer I worked with gave me stern advice: "Take up golf. It will advance your career significantly."

I was never great with hand-eye co-ordination but half-heartedly bought a set of clubs and took a few lessons.

One night I left my car on a dodgy street in Dublin city centre, because I'd unexpectedly met friends and had a few drinks. When I returned the following morning I cheerfully noticed I hadn't been clamped.

Then I noticed the smashed side-window.

I opened the boot. The clubs had been stolen.

Do you know I was relieved?

I didn't even bother reporting the crime. I got the window repaired and never thought about playing golf again.

Until last year. A big-wig chief executive-type was visiting Ireland and wanted to play golf. Conscious of how bad these all-male affairs look, a call went out for a woman who could join the senior corporate party for a match and fancy lunch.

A friend of mine has played since she was a teenager and volunteered.

I was delighted for her, but it reminded me had I heeded the advice, encouragement and opportunity presented years ago, it could've been me. I've been suffering from corporate golf remorse since.

I could hardly blame men. After all, a man had tried to bring me into the "boys' club".

I recall this every time I listen to women complaining about men spending their time doing pleasant things.

It may seem trivial, but it's not.

How men spend their spare time - and women's lament they have no spare time - is at the core of a domestic and corporate dispute that was the subject of my very first column 15 years ago.

Our failure to resolve this row has the sole merit of giving me something to write about.

My views have evolved over the years and I am now forced to consider that men have their priorities right and it is women who are wrong.

If women have a lower sense of entitlement to leisure, shouldn't we do something about that?

And if we don't is it possible - and I'm entering deeply controversial territory now - that other women are part of the problem?

The case against men in this cultural war is that they over-value their leisure time, grossly underestimate how much work it takes to run a household, and overestimate their contribution to that work. That's largely true.

The case against women is they classify the tyrannical activities of shopping and personal grooming as leisure, and make themselves martyrs to impossible standards largely imposed by themselves and toxic female friends.

This is also true.

I do it myself.

I bumped into my friend Leon recently and excitedly issued an invitation to lunch at home. "On the condition you make me a sandwich and not a three-course meal served on your wedding china," he replied.

Because that's exactly what I'd do. It's a disease.

If I'm going out socialising I have to be done up to the nines, and if I'm not, the first person to criticise me is my dearly beloved best friend who complained just last week that I dress like an old woman.

Men aren't asking women to appear with gel-nails, dyed eyebrows, fake tan and a designer handbag.

They don't even like that stuff. And they couldn't care less about the type of plate on the table. Of course, it's not fair they don't buy school uniforms or lunch boxes or knickers or send Christmas cards to elderly relations, all of which can be usually classified under "wife-work".

But maybe birthday parties don't have to be state occasions or houses look like they could be on television.

Women shoulder the burden of domestic labour. Of that there's no doubt. But while we argue men should do more, we should also accept some of it doesn't need to be done at all.

I can be justifiably bitter that decoding sizes on Marks and Spencer school trousers seems to be my job and recognise I've made poor choices along the line.

Oh, women have their book clubs, but that's more competitive entertaining among women already crushed by insecurity who, without intending to, make each other feel bad for failing to be perfect at everything.

Golf and cycling are much healthier and expand one's circle to one's advantage.

We have to face it; golf is a good life choice.

So, women of Ireland - don't dismantle the boys' club. Join it.