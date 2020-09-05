| 10.1°C Dublin

Women of Ireland, there's no need to dismantle the boys' club - let's join it

Sarah Carey

Swinging into action: Amateur Olivia Mehaffey of Northern Ireland is on target to make a career in golf – but taking up the sport can provide a step up in other walks of life. PHOTO: JENNIFER STEWART Expand

Swinging into action: Amateur Olivia Mehaffey of Northern Ireland is on target to make a career in golf – but taking up the sport can provide a step up in other walks of life. PHOTO: JENNIFER STEWART

The conversation on 'Golfgate' has moved on from outrage at the boys' antics to wry observation it was mostly boys' antics. Of the few women present, most were in their capacity as wife.

This prompted some murmurings that golf is the nefarious means by which the patriarchy is perpetuated to the continuing detriment of women.

"Dismantle the boys' club," demanded Jennifer O'Connell in The Irish Times.