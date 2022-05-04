| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Women must remain watchful that their hard-earned rights are not tossed aside in wake of US abortion judgment

Editorial

Pro-choice activists gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC after an initial draft majority opinion was leaked. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Expand

Close

Pro-choice activists gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC after an initial draft majority opinion was leaked. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Pro-choice activists gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC after an initial draft majority opinion was leaked. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Pro-choice activists gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC after an initial draft majority opinion was leaked. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty

The debate around abortion and the future of reproductive rights is necessarily nuanced because the issue itself is complicated and intensely personal.

However, the news that Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that protects the right to abortion until viability, could be overturned by the US Supreme Court is a lesson for us all that women’s struggles will never be over.

Most Watched

Privacy