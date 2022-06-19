| 12°C Dublin

Women must be free to speak without fear of trans backlash

Eilis O'Hanlon

Transgender activists are using public money to radically reshape society behind the scenes while trying to silence all dissent

The idea that race is immutable and gender a matter of choice is merely an article of faith, but we are being asked to accept it as fact or be pilloried for promoting hate speech Expand

The coalition now known as Trans Equality Together launched last Monday with the stated aim of ensuring “trans and non-binary people are equal, safe and valued”.

By Thursday, it had secured the signatures of such august bodies as the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, Amnesty Ireland and the National Women’s Council on a letter denouncing RTÉ for daring to host a debate on Liveline with women who refuse to bend to the notion that anyone with a penis must be automatically accepted as a woman if they say they are one.

