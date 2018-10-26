'Woke' mobs ripping candidates apart will deter new blood from entering politics

Imagine you want to run for high office in your country. You believe firmly in the value of the political system and it's been in your bones as an idealist since childhood. You have a vision which you are convinced will help your country and to which you have committed with an atavistic discernment. You hope to inspire young men and women. Your chance comes, the posters are on display and suddenly you are jolted off your path with a torrent of anger and accusations.

You were drunk 30 years ago as a student; you are related to somebody who might have a link to an organisation that the media don't like; you have made comments that many in a powerful political party thought were sensible just two years ago but now don't. For all of these reasons, you are a pariah.

Such is the climate of judgment currently exploding across a multitude of democracies that people who, in good faith, wish to give themselves to the service of the country, face political annihilation.