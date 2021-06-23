Woke culture? Or simply a change in comedy taste?

“You can’t say anything these days!” is a phrase you can barely move for seeing on social media, usually from accounts like @name8592434 with a flag in their bio. Free speech is apparently getting drilled away at, because you will be called out if you use a slur, but also because said slurs don’t get the laughs they used to in comedy.

The so-called ‘culture wars’ wage on many battlefronts, and one of them is how ‘wokeness’ is targeting comedy. Ask any ‘edgy’ comic and they’ll fume that they have to watch what they say lest they offend somebody.

Lovers of the telly from the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s rage when they learn that The Royle Family has a warning on BBC iPlayer, stating that it contains language that isn’t acceptable nowadays. And this month, Jennifer Saunders suggested that her legendary series Absolutely Fabulous would not be made today because “everything is sensitive”.

Speaking at the Garrick Theatre, she said: “I think it has changed comedy like what we used to make. I think we would probably talk ourselves out of most of it now. It would be like, ‘We won’t have a good answer so let’s not do that’.

“I think people do talk themselves out of stuff now because everything is sensitive.”

Elsewhere, Kevin Hart – one of the world’s highest paid comedians, who routinely lands box office smashes but was forced to apologise for making homophobic jokes – claimed that today’s culture has changed comedy because, he says, “you’re thinking that things you say will come back and bite you on the ass”. He told the Times: “I’ve been cancelled, what, three or four times? Never bothered.”

Er, is being cancelled “three or four times” and still having a number one film on Netflix not a bit of an oxymoron?

Don’t get me wrong – cancel culture is a thing. People have lost jobs for stupid tweets sent when they were 14 years old. But for the most part, when ‘cancel culture’ is raised by famous people who have been called out for something bad they have done, or anonymous accounts blame Gen Z for ruining their favourite 1980s sitcom, it hasn’t happened.

The Royle Family hasn’t been ‘cancelled’ because Jim Royle uses homophobic slang – it’s still a family favourite. Ab Fab is still iconic, and a film was made just five years ago. Seth Rogen acknowledges that some of the language and behaviour in Superbad has dated badly, but it’s still beloved (including by me, someone who regularly has the word “woke” thrown at them as an insult).

The idea that comedy has been watered down because of our culture is ridiculous. Fleabag opened with a scene of a woman wondering, post-sex, if a certain part of her anatomy was “massive”. Breeders sees Martin Freeman swearing at his children. It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia features a cast of the most reprehensible characters on television and is now the longest running live action scripted comedy series in history.

They just don’t punch down anymore.

You can still make any comedy you want – there’s just more of a platform for people to express their distaste if they want to. I wasn’t a fan of some of the content of Dave Chappelle’s Sticks and Stones, but that doesn’t mean I’m cancelling him, it just wasn’t for me. Same if you don’t like the ‘left’ comedy of people like Nish Kumar, you’re not being forced to watch him.

But let’s just say that comedy is changing. Why is that a bad thing? TV and film always moves with the times. You couldn’t have made It’s Always Sunny in the 1990s, you couldn’t have made Fleabag in the early 2000s.

If we weren’t constantly changing and allowing new voices to speak, we wouldn’t have shows like Derry Girls or groundbreaking stand-up like Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette or Daniel Sloss’s X. People have realised that mocking the marginalised just isn’t that funny anymore, and whether you have the right to or not, it’s funnier for everyone if you punch up.

So if you’re complaining that everything’s too PC these days, maybe it’s something deeper than that.