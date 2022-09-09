With youth still on her side, Lindsey Jordan is developing a sound that evolves with a generation

Sorry if this sounds like pseudo-physics, but how we experience music made by teenagers seems to depend entirely on the age of the observer.

If you’re younger than the teen you’re listening to, you can feel the fullness of life suddenly placed within reach. If you’re around the same age, you may have located a peer who speaks for you.

And if you’re older – barring misguided muso-vampires trying to recapture their youth – you’re probably witnessing someone grow in fast motion, like listening to a plant bloom in time-lapse, the sound of life accelerated.

So how does it feel nowadays for Lindsey Jordan, the 23-year-old who began singing open-diary rock songs under the pseudonym Snail Mail back in 2015 when she was only 15?

“I feel like I’m in the middle-school phase of early adulthood,” Jordan says over the phone from a recent tour stop in California.

“It’s awkward, and there’s growth every single day. I have a lot of new emotions, and even the way that I interpret the music that I like (has changed). The things that give me the chills now are totally different than the things I loved when I was 17. I can feel myself expanding.”

For Jordan, that expansion of self has been a perpetual thing. She grew up in quiet Ellicott City, Maryland, and after finding her footing in DC’s noisy DIY scene, she appeared well on her way to indie-rock stardom before graduating from high school.

As a rookie songwriter, Jordan says, she found quick catharsis in “writing lyrics to describe my situation”, but over the course of penning two highly eloquent Snail Mail albums, she eventually learned that “finding music to match is a really emotional experience, too”.

“It’s like you’re adding a second language to your experience. There is such an art and a science to it: If you put the powerful lyric in the wrong place, it doesn’t sound powerful. You’re not conveying what you meant,” she said.

On the second Snail Mail album – the sterling Valentine – Jordan’s voice is a pendulum, swaying between conspiratorial sighs and big notes launched from the back of the throat, sometimes in the space of a single phrase.

“My favourite vocal performances of all time are so over-the-top emotional, so it’s kind of instinctive from listening to a ton of Elliott Smith and Jeff Buckley,” Jordan says. “But (live), you also become more conscious of how you’re channelling emotions in a room. I know which things make people react. ‘It has to be sultry right here. And here, it’s going to have to be loud and intense.’ It’s like an energy match.”

Touring for Valentine was delayed so that Jordan could recover from a vocal-cord surgery late last year, and now that Snail Mail is finally back on the road again, she says she’s doing more than one kind of channelling on stage: “I’m trying to channel everything my ENT (ear, nose and throat) and my physical therapist taught me.”

So that means whenever Jordan is singing, she’s paying close attention to time, life, body and mind. If the wisdom encoded in a Snail Mail song lies in her awareness of how all those things change, her music’s implicit bittersweetness might lie in knowing that they’ll never be the same again.