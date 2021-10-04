| 8.7°C Dublin

With the wind in our sails, energy security could well be a breeze

John Daly

Offshore wind energy is an inexhaustible source of power waiting to be tapped.

Colder mornings and darker evenings are nobody’s friend in these early days of October – and add in a growing energy crisis to really put the tin hat on it.

A winter of discontent beckons unless we change our ways, and perhaps pin our ears back to the wisdom of Bob Dylan: “The answer my friend is blowing in the wind.”

As we scramble for solutions to rocketing energy costs and the harrowing spectre of climate change, it is highly ironic that the one element so absolutely common to Ireland could be the remedy to all our ills.

