With the wind in our sails, energy security could well be a breeze

Colder mornings and darker evenings are nobody’s friend in these early days of October – and add in a growing energy crisis to really put the tin hat on it.

A winter of discontent beckons unless we change our ways, and perhaps pin our ears back to the wisdom of Bob Dylan: “The answer my friend is blowing in the wind.”

As we scramble for solutions to rocketing energy costs and the harrowing spectre of climate change, it is highly ironic that the one element so absolutely common to Ireland could be the remedy to all our ills.

Compared with other sources of power, wind energy is a breeze – or, as my teenage neighbour keeps reminding me: “Turbines are a wind-wind solution.”

Offshore wind energy is an inexhaustible source of power waiting to be tapped, capable of creating thousands of jobs and attracting billions in investment for a new industry with enormous future potential.

While we gratefully genuflect to the pharma and tech multinationals who saved Ireland’s economic bacon over the past 50 years, wind energy is a contender with the confidence to promise “You ain’t seen nothing yet”.

Already a major resource, in 2018 wind provided 85pc of our renewable electricity and 30pc of our total electricity demand. The second greatest source of electricity generation after natural gas, wind power placed Ireland third in the global table, after Denmark and Uruguay.

We may not have the mellow climate of the Spanish costas, the glorious architecture of Paris nor the industrial might of Germany’s Ruhr – but in an ailing world suffocating on its own carbon fumes, we have an energy saviour that other EU nations must gaze upon with unadorned envy.

“Here is almost incalculable power at our disposal, yet how trifling the use we make of it,” is how American naturalist Henry David Thoreau regarded these climatic zephyrs in 1850. “It only serves to turn a few mills or blow a few vessels across the ocean. What a poor compliment do we pay to our indefatigable and energetic servant.”

The man knew which way it was blowing. Wind Energy Ireland points to a burgeoning industry already employing over 5,000 people and drawing investments worth hundreds of millions into our economy, particularly in rural Ireland.

Wind farms are reducing our CO2 emissions by 4 million tonnes a year, and not just playing a key role in combating climate change but also standing up as a major earner for the economy.

Yet, like the birth of any great endeavour, the coming years will arrive loaded with challenges – but the potential payoff in elevating Ireland as a key player in Europe’s drive to decarbonise is surely worth the risk and bravery to achieve it. Taking a leaf from the sailor’s bible – the pessimist complains about the gale; the optimist expects it to change; while the realist adjusts the sails.

To reach a safe harbour often requires setting a course against the wind – a resolve more rewarding than drifting rudderless into turbulent waters.