With the vaccine in sight, my Covid midlife crisis is over. Now I want a tan, TikTok eyebrows and a pair of glittery roller-skates

Last weekend, while bored at home, I decided to learn the dance moves to Vanilla Ice’s Ice Ice Baby.

“It’s just for a laugh,” I assured my boyfriend, as I desperately tried to master hand claps, finger snaps and a fairly demanding running-man shuffle. “I’m not actually going to do it in public.”

A few weeks before that, I found myself on the Pretty Little Thing website, wondering if I could squeeze myself into a dress that looks like it was made out of a mosquito net and some bull clips. “I wouldn’t actually wear it,” I told my friend when I sent her a screen grab. “It’s surprisingly nice, though...”

I turn 38 next month, but over the last year I seem to have lost all sense of what that means, and what I should or shouldn’t be doing.

For the first few months of the pandemic, I comfortably slid into middle-age and domestic bliss. I baked bread and ordered summer bulbs from Mr Middleton and squealed with delight every time I found a hardware shop that was open. When winter arrived, I bought cosy slippers and a charming teapot, and I had to stop myself from ‘investing’ in a foot spa.

Now, with a vaccine in sight and summer on the way, my priorities have changed. I want a tan, TikTok eyebrows and a pair of glittery roller skates. I want to turn up the music and wear teeny-tiny shorts. I’m a couple of years off 40, yet in my mind I’m a foot-loose and fancy-free twenty-something who still hasn’t done her season in Ibiza.

I suppose this is what you could call a pandemic-induced midlife crisis, but I’m beginning to think it’s more of a mid-life phenomenon.

Granted, my peers aren’t dancing around their sitting rooms like eejits, or trying to squeeze themselves into too-tight dresses, yet many of them are going through their own versions of pandemic regression.

Male friends have treated themselves to PlayStation 5s. A handful of my female friends have already bought roller skates. Everybody is fantasising about their first trip away, and planning what sounds more like a raucous Leaving Cert holiday.

Sure, you could call it a simple midlife crisis but it seems to me that an entire generation are determined to make up for lost time after a year of being stuck indoors.

They’ve been confronted by their own mortality, and faced with the interminable sameness of domestic life. Now they want to let the good times roll, irrespective of their age and responsibilities.

Need further proof? Just look at Victoria Beckham celebrating her 47th birthday with a disco ball, a karaoke machine and what some might see as age-inappropriate Snapchat filters.

Look at Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie roller-blading along the pier in Santa Monica. Look at glitter queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor dancing around her kitchen.

Before the pandemic, the hallmarks of a midlife crisis were clearly defined. Men bought sports cars and silly trousers; women got hot flushes and bad Botox. Nowadays, it’s hard to know what exactly a midlife crisis entails, partly because we’re in the midst of a global crisis, and partly because the pandemic has warped all sense of time.

On one hand, the pandemic has made us more aware of age and ‘risk groups’. On the other hand, it’s made us age-agnostic. We’ve seen, first hand, how biological and chronological age are not one and the same thing. We’ve seen twenty-somethings behave like sixty-somethings and vice versa. We’ve seen adults regress to adolescence.

We’re probably going to see a lot more midlife hedonists when the vaccine is rolled out and summer finally arrives. But perhaps we won’t be so quick to judge their behaviour, or write it off as a midlife crisis.

We all deserve some teenage kicks after a year of inertia. And besides, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that age is a state of mind.

Paris Hilton and the tragic toll of leaked sex tapes

Paris Hilton recently opened up about the leak of her 2004 sex tape by ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the hotel heiress said the “humiliating” incident left her with long-term trauma and PTSD.

“It’s always there in the back of my mind. When it happened, people were so mean about it to me. The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, to see things with my family was just heartbreaking,” she said.

“I would be in tears every single day, I didn’t want to leave my house, I felt like my life was over.”

When 1 Night in Paris was first released, Hilton (40) issued a statement explaining that she was “out of it” when the tape was made. It was much the same with Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape, which was leaked a few years later. Reality TV star Kardashian later admitted that she had been high on ecstasy at the time.

Paris Hilton has spoken of her PTSD struggles

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paris Hilton has spoken of her PTSD struggles

That these tapes were leaked, and then critiqued, by respected broadcasters, is disturbing enough. Couple this with the fact that both women (who were aged just 21 and 22 respectively) were under the influence when they made the tapes, and you can understand why Hilton is still dealing with trauma 17 years later.

The non-consensual sharing of intimate images has become a hot-button issue in recent months. Thankfully, we’re making some progress and encouraging a wider conversation around digital consent.

But perhaps we should bring celebrities, who are often the target of hacks and leaks, into the conversation too. Just because they’re famous doesn’t mean they are any less deserving of privacy.

Courteney Cox’s recipe for obsession

Courteney Cox recently took to Instagram to prove she’s more like her Friends character than her fans may realise.

In a video entitled ‘Tell me you’re a Monica, without telling me you’re a Monica’, the 56-year-old actress showed off her obsessively organised kitchen and her forensic attention to detail.

Friends star Courteney Cox

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Friends star Courteney Cox

Cupboards were opened to reveal perfect lines of matching Kilner jars. Drawers were pulled out to showcase the precise alignment of her kitchen utensils.

It was a strangely satisfying thing to behold, especially for those of us with junk drawers spilling over with old batteries and dried-out pens. But let’s not kid ourselves into thinking that this level of order is replicable — or healthy.