With the Taoiseach’s vaccine targets in tatters, we must broaden search for jabs

Colette Browne

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking to media before a Cabinet meeting at Government Buildings, Dublin, yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking to media before a Cabinet meeting at Government Buildings, Dublin, yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Does anyone know what is happening to the vaccination programme – and, if you find out, can you let the rest of us know?

In his address to the nation on February 23, Taoiseach Micheál Martin was adamant about one thing – “the end [was] now truly in sight” for the worst horrors of the Covid crisis. Why? Our secret weapon was finally being deployed, at scale, in the fight.

“We are making steady progress – over 350,000 vaccine doses have already been administered, but we are now in a position to implement a major ramping-up of the programme… by the end of March, we will have administered 1.25 million doses,” he pledged.

