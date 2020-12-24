With more of a whimper than a bang, Brexit’s headed for the exit

And lo it came to pass on Christmas Eve, that after four years of threats of mutual economic Armageddon, high-wire diplomacy, low-grade name-calling, and an inevitable potentially deal-breaking row over fish, Brexit was about to just limp out the gate.

For many of us, if we never again hear its name, that will still be far too soon. But many more of us will have that sinking feeling that, to paraphrase Winston Churchill from October 1942, this is just “the end of the beginning”, as opposed to any kind of definitive end.

The harsh reality is that most Irish people understood since that fateful Friday morning of June 24, 2016, that the UK voters’ decision to leave the EU meant huge risk to jobs and incomes for tens of thousands of people here. It also raised serious questions about a return of the Border and even the prospect of disruption of a fragile peace in the North.

Understanding that much meant that many Irish people had a keen grasp of Brexit and its implications. Through much of 2019, the political theatre in the UK parliament garnished that interest as the MPs’ chairman, John Bercow, became a household name.

More recently, the recurring gloom of Covid-19, and the retreat of the Brexit talks to relative silence behind closed doors, pushed the EU-UK divorce negotiations back on the news agenda. But though it slumbered for long periods, Brexit never died as a subject of interest in Ireland.

After nine months of slow and tough talks on a new EU-UK trade deal, we could only know broad outlines of what is emerging. But before we delve into details, let’s take stock of what we do clearly know – and celebrate the scarce reality that much of it is good. It is good that this process ends with an EU-UK draft deal and it is better again that it is likely that it will be applied on a provisional basis from early New Year. The chaos at Dover and other channel ports gave us a foretaste of impending transport calamity otherwise. So, the most important thing of all is that a no-deal crash-out has been avoided. That would have jeopardised €5bn in annual Irish trade with Britain – €2bn of that on beef alone not to mention the volumes of cheddar cheese from this country.

Those involved in the food export industry are already bracing themselves for some confusion and extra costs and customs documentation – but nothing like the disorganisation arising from no-deal.

Earlier this month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was estimated that last year Irish exporters completed 1.5 million customs declarations – in 2021 that number is expected to be nearer 20 million.

It seems like an age since the UK left the EU politically last January. It is also easy to lose sight of the fact that talks over the past nine months have been about finding a replacement arrangement for after it is due to quit the bloc for trade purposes on December 31. Key sticking points were the same for months: fair competition with no undercutting on state aid rules, labour and environment law, a credible means to resolve future disputes, and EU fishing boats’ access to UK waters after Brexit.

In the end, it all seemed to turn on the row about fisheries.

The negotiators patched some rather loose deals on the other issues leaving no guarantee that these matters won’t come back to upend this messy process. Yet the member states appeared with the briefings they got on the talks’ progress.

But fish – despite being economically small to both sides – was the big blockage right at the end. This at least fulfilled the old Brussels maxim that most EU endeavours begin with high diplomacy and end with fish.

Where do we go from here? To myriad practical arrangements to frame a post-UK EU, to the rocky path towards ratifying this emerging draft deal, to more EU-UK talks.

Brexit won’t go away. But it may do less harm and be easier to switch off.