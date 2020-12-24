| 3.7°C Dublin

With more of a whimper than a bang, Brexit’s headed for the exit

John Downing

Downing Street in London after a source said a post-Brexit trade deal could be agreed with Brussels. Photo: PA Expand

And lo it came to pass on Christmas Eve, that after four years of threats of mutual economic Armageddon, high-wire diplomacy, low-grade name-calling, and an inevitable potentially deal-breaking row over fish, Brexit was about to just limp out the gate.

For many of us, if we never again hear its name, that will still be far too soon. But many more of us will have that sinking feeling that, to paraphrase Winston Churchill from October 1942, this is just “the end of the beginning”, as opposed to any kind of definitive end.

The harsh reality is that most Irish people understood since that fateful Friday morning of June 24, 2016, that the UK voters’ decision to leave the EU meant huge risk to jobs and incomes for tens of thousands of people here. It also raised serious questions about a return of the Border and even the prospect of disruption of a fragile peace in the North.

