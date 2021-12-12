With blaggards like Boris Johnson, impartiality just doesn’t cut it

Last week’s Boris Johnson scandal — the one about the big Christmas party taking place at Number 10 when the little people were locked down under Covid restrictions — was another of those which made you wonder not when he will be leaving his post, but how such a man ever got there in the first place.

And in counting the ways, you’d have to say that journalism was not the only reason, but it was a big one — and not just the kind that spews out of Murdoch’s evil empire.

It was regular ‘public-service’ type journalism stretching back over the years, that gave us this ‘Boris’. He was brought to a wider audience as some sort of funnyman, a Bertie Wooster character who was somewhat chaotic, but basically a good egg — except now it seems he’s actually a bad egg, and not funny at all.

I think of the great Claud Cockburn’s attitude to “the facts” — you go into a guy’s office, the facts say he’s got his feet up on the desk, he’s wearing a beautiful suit and smoking a big cigar. The truth is, he’s bankrupt.

Those political correspondents who created the character of ‘Boris’ would see their work as fact-based and ‘impartial’, even as they presented him in a false light, more or less as he would have wanted.

Of course Johnson has been engaging in far more falseness than last week’s quotient — his incessant dishonesty about Brexit being the most disastrous — but the damage is done now, a point I made recently in this column, one that was discussed last week in the Sunday Times by their John Burns and Jon Williams, RTÉ’s head of news and current affairs.

The piece that I wrote was a response to an interview with Nigel Farage on Claire Byrne Live, which I believe should never have been done. It had provided no discernible public service other than to reinforce the argument that such leaders of the far right should never be given a platform by a national broadcaster.

In a simplistic reading of my article, Burns seemed to think that I suggested that “British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Donald Trump shouldn’t be interviewed by RTÉ either”.

No. In fact the thrust of the piece was that the success of such blaggards had been enabled to such an extent by our old friend ‘impartiality’, that it was now too late. It had helped to elevate them to positions in which they had done terrible damage to their respective countries. And to a few others, including ourselves.

And yet, instead of agonising about this, an important figure in Irish broadcasting such as Jon Williams seems quite satisfied that journalists should broadly continue to do whatever they’ve been doing.

If anything, he seems to think they should be doing more of it, maintaining that “a golden age of impartiality is needed, because that is going to keep us on the straight and narrow...”

Again, it may have escaped the attention of Mr Burns and Mr Williams, who are otherwise excellent in many ways, but on January 6 this year, Donald Trump sent a mob to march on the US Capitol building, at which point many in the media realised what had been obvious to some of us for some time — that ‘populists’ such as Trump or Johnson, or indeed their equivalents in several other countries, had bulldozed their way through those traditional defences such as ‘impartiality’, like the proverbial panzers rolling past the Maginot Line.

Regardless, Williams asserts that his problem with my position is that: “Declan… presents himself as the anti-Donald Trump but argues exactly the same as Trump, saying, ‘You don’t have to hear that perspective, you only have to hear mine.’ If public-service media stands for anything, it is about exposing people to all perspectives, the ones they don’t like as well as the ones they do.”

This is the head of news and current affairs at RTÉ who is still seeing Trumpism in terms of a “perspective” that you “don’t like” — and is presumably seeing the likes of Farage in a similar light.

It looks like Mr Frank Lampard, ex-Chelsea and England, got there early doors when he said of Trump, “Love him or hate him, he gets everyone talking.”

Again, if Jon Williams was watching television on January 6 last, he would surely have seen more than just a perspective that he didn’t like — I mean, Simon Coveney’s championing of the America’s Cup is a perspective that I don’t like.

But when Trump declares himself the winner of an election that he lost, and demonstrates in a multitude of ways that he has no regard for what is generally known as democracy, that is no longer a “perspective” which can convincingly be challenged by a journalist asking the right questions, in the right place, at the right time.

This is why there has been such a ferocious debate in recent years about ‘false equivalence’, the framing of political debate as if there are two sides of equal standing, when in fact the nationalists on one side do not even subscribe to an agreed Reality — but are questioned as if they do.

This is largely how Brexit Got Done, its extra-terrestrial levels of deceit now being confirmed every day of the week. But again, too late. For the propagandists of the far right, the old ‘impartiality’ has worked beautifully.

Yes, I know it is hard for any journalist to say how exactly we should deal with these brutish nationalist energies of the ‘populists’.

Personally I would not touch Farage with a barge-pole, and I would advocate a policy whereby any broadcasting of Johnson contains some sort of disclaimer that he is known to be a pathological liar — not an opinion, but an absolute truth that is recorded extensively on Peter Oborne’s website, The Lies, Falsehoods and Misrepresentations of Boris Johnson and his government.

However it is done — and I know it is not easy — there can be no doubt that the ‘populists’ have exposed chronic failings in the everyday methods of political journalism. Even the conservative Columbia Journalism Review recently reported how the far-right French presidential candidate Éric Zemmour had “checkmated the media” as Trump had done, by flooding the news cycle with garbage.

And yet even now, Jon Williams is critical of how CNN is allowing “opinion” to “creep in” to its reporting of the news. He calls it “a cancer”.

To which I would say, that CNN had correctly identified Trump as the Mussolini of Mar-a-Lago, and thought they had seen the back of him, only to see him still owning the Republican Party and moving towards “re-election” as an autocrat — if it turns out the way that he hopes. For CNN to refrain from taking a view on all this, would not just be weird and awful, it would hardly be journalism at all.

Then again perhaps the strangest line came at the end, where Burns concludes his reporting of Williams’s contribution with the words “journalism’s job is to describe the world, not change it”.

But some journalists have changed the world. However they did it, if they’d been told at the start that “a golden age of impartiality” stretched ahead of them, most likely they’d have sought some other occupation.

Whether you call that a fact or an opinion, it is true.

Time itself stands still when Mo reasons it out

As usual these days, it is to the big personalities of the Premier League that we must look for a true and moral perspective on the great issues.

I refer not just to the latest broadside against ‘Boris’ by Gary Neville, but to Mo Salah’s pronouncement on vaccines. “They are doctors who have been studying and working on medicines for years. If I said this is wrong, then I’ll be like anyone in the street who said pass this ball here instead of this...”

Something about Salah’s command of logic here, the calm rejection of eejitry, reminds me of John Giles himself. And there are some who doubt the Egyptian King is worth 400 grand a week.

Just pay the man.