With a slimmer nose and defined cheekbones, Barney the dinosaur has had a facelift – and people are not happy about it

After more than a decade off-screen, Barney the purple dinosaur is making a comeback. But the singing and dancing tyrannosaurus rex, who rose to global fame in the 1990s as a symbol of love and inclusion, doesn’t look the same.

In fact, he looks dramatically different. And many fans of the dinosaur are unimpressed by what they say appears to be evidence of reptilian plastic surgery.

They want the old, plump-faced Barney back. Toy company Mattel confirmed earlier this week that it would be relaunching the Barney franchise as an animated series next year, giving the musical show – which was launched in 1992 and ran until 2010 – a “modern take”.

While Barney still has a green belly and yellow toenails, his face is noticeably thinner, with a slimmer nose and more defined cheekbones. His eyes have changed from brown to glowing green. On social media, many are accusing those behind the dinosaur’s new look of giving Barney an unnecessary makeover.

Some say the dinosaur is wearing coloured contact lenses. Some are accusing creators of subjecting Barney to buccal fat removal – a trendy cosmetic procedure that eliminates fat from cheeks.

“Why would they give a dinosaur a nose job and botox,” one person tweeted. “Give Barney his chubby cheeks and nose back!”

Others are concerned Barney may have crumbled under the pressure celebrities face to look perfect. “Even Barney did plastic surgery,” one person tweeted. “They gave Barney contacts, a nose job and bigger veneers. Sad,” read another tweet. On Twitter, the hashtag #NotMyBarney is being used by fans and critics.

Creators, meanwhile, have expressed hope for the new series. They say that the relaunch “will introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world.”

The documentary addressed allegations ranging from the dinosaur being too happy to him hiding drugs in his tail

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products at Mattel, said in a statement.

This is not the first time that Barney – and his creators – has been exposed to criticism. In the 1990s, some parents became increasingly annoyed by the influential reptile. Some seemed annoyed by his happiness.

Those working on the show received death threats. “I got dismemberment-of-my-family emails because of my music,” the show’s music director, Bob Singleton, said in a documentary called I Love You, You Hate Me – a play on the song featured in the show.

The documentary addressed allegations ranging from the dinosaur being too happy to him hiding drugs in his tail. In 1993, The Washington Post reported on jaded parents saying that their Barney-obsessed children would not “brush their teeth until Barney showed them how, wouldn’t cross the street at the corner, wouldn’t eat their carrots”.

The new series will be available on television and YouTube – along with new music and merchandise.