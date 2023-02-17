| 12.7°C Dublin

With a slimmer nose and defined cheekbones, Barney the dinosaur has had a facelift – and people are not happy about it

Jennifer Hassan

The 'Barney' franchise – which originally ran from 1992 until 2010 – will be relaunched as an animated series next year. Photo: Mattel Expand
After more than a decade off-screen, Barney the purple dinosaur is making a comeback. But the singing and dancing tyrannosaurus rex, who rose to global fame in the 1990s as a symbol of love and inclusion, doesn’t look the same.

In fact, he looks dramatically different. And many fans of the dinosaur are unimpressed by what they say appears to be evidence of reptilian plastic surgery.

