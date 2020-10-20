| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

With a little more give and take between all of us, we will tackle Covid together

Claire Hayes

Count your blessings: &lsquo;Ignoring our feelings does not work. They show themselves through our behaviours, our health and our relationships. Acknowledging them is an essential first step to managing them as well as we can.&rsquo; Expand

Close

Count your blessings: &lsquo;Ignoring our feelings does not work. They show themselves through our behaviours, our health and our relationships. Acknowledging them is an essential first step to managing them as well as we can.&rsquo;

Count your blessings: ‘Ignoring our feelings does not work. They show themselves through our behaviours, our health and our relationships. Acknowledging them is an essential first step to managing them as well as we can.’

Count your blessings: ‘Ignoring our feelings does not work. They show themselves through our behaviours, our health and our relationships. Acknowledging them is an essential first step to managing them as well as we can.’

So here we go again!

Most of us had settled into managing the restrictions imposed as a result of Covid-19 as best we could. We followed the guidelines so strictly that our hands were raw and our hearts were lonely.

We cautiously decided 'life must go on' and timidly reclaimed interests and activities that were regular features of life up until March of this year. Now we know that despite the best efforts of many, the virus is in the ascendant and we're facing new severe restrictions.