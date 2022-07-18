With 38 pairs and counting, I’ll keep swooshing like Tiger

The way the world looks at its feet changed forever 50 years ago this month. It began with the birth of the iconic “swoosh” logo and an auspicious aim to score a marketing bullseye that now encircles the globe.

Everybody owns a pair of Nike runners, including me. Actually make that 38 pairs, and counting.

Hello, my name is John, and I’m a trainer addict.

The “swoosh” was everywhere the last few weeks – from Tiger Woods and his golfing mates in Adare, to the Kerry-Dublin clash at Croker and all over the magic sward of Wimbledon.

Add to that its constant presence in every park, pitch and playground from Belfast to Baltimore – glorying as the choice of champions and anyone who just wants to look cool.

Named after the Greek goddess of victory, Nike has skin in the game ahead of all its rivals, long ago crowned the world’s most valuable apparel brand.

Stepping into a pair of Air Max, Waffle Racer or SB Dunk is a proud shout out to membership in an international club throbbing to the rhythm of that catchy hit – Just Do It.

My own affair with Nike began innocently enough on a Saturday morning stroll around the Killarney Outlet centre in search of tennis shoes. But rather than reach automatically for my usual white plimsolls, I was instead dazzled by a whole new world of design, style and colour beaming suggestively at me from the top shelf.

It’s fair to say they pretty much had me at hello. Walking home clutching two pairs of Nike Free Run Flywires, I took the first faltering steps as a “sneakerhead”.

So OK, maybe 38 pairs is kinda ridiculous, but it’s still a piffling quantity compared to the hundreds stuffed in the closets of Jay-Z, Eminem, Jerry Seinfeld, Mark Wahlberg and Kanye West. At least I haven’t yet started “deadstocking”, as many sneakerheads do – hoarding unworn and box-new pairs for months, even years.

The biggest names in sport have all danced to the beat of the swoosh logo – Michael Jordan, Roger Federer, Rory McIlroy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. With television adverts that set new standards, Nike really scored the ultimate hole-in-one with Tiger Woods.

“I’ve heard I’m not ready for you – are you ready for me?” he asked in an early 1996 ad entitled Hello World – a foreshadowing of the dominance that was to come. But then in 2010, it all came crashing down as his marriage break-up and tawdry infidelities saw his status as role model virtually destroyed overnight.

Yet, in the midst of this career nightmare, Nike made one of its most stunningly effective adverts. In black and white, Tiger stares motionless at the camera as the voice of his recently deceased father intones the words he asked after every tournament: “I want to know what’s in your head, and did you learn anything from it?”

We may not know what’s in the head of Tiger 2022, but I don’t mind telling you what’s in mine – dreams of a spanking pair of Zoom X Vaporfly. And I will Just Do It. Guaranteed.