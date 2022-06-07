| 7.3°C Dublin

Winning a confidence vote is never a guarantee of safety

Gordon Rayner

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters/Hannah McKay Expand
Former British prime minister Theresa May won her own confidence vote in December 2018, by July 2019 she was gone. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Expand
Brexit Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said that if the PM won by just one vote, it was enough. Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls Expand

Boris Johnson’s supporters had been clear that if he won a straight majority in last night’s confidence vote, he would carry on as prime minister. A win, they said, is a win. Except that the history of Tory leadership challenges shows that a win can be anything but.

Theresa May, John Major and, most famously, Margaret Thatcher found to their cost that gaining the backing of a majority of their MPs was no guarantee of long-term success.

