Will we all still be carried away by the Sex and the City?

The question is – do we still have enough desire for Sex and the City? As the iconic television series centred on Carrie Bradshaw and her Big Apple buddies returns next week after an absence of 17 years, many fans will doubtless answer in the affirmative.

Here’s hoping the gals haven’t lost their chutzpah to middle age.

“So what are we going to do?” a character asks in one of the show’s previous episodes, “Sit around in bars, sipping Cosmos and sleeping with strangers when we’re 80?”

Having moved through the chronological gears of their 30s and into the more complicated reality of life in their 50s, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte must go it alone this time around. Samantha – the one who famously introduced herself with “Hello, I’m fabulous” – is no longer cavorting on the cobblestones of the Meatpacking District.

Kim Cattrall, at 64, has opted to pass on steamy encounters and downtown witticisms – more’s the pity as she got almost all the best lines.

“Women come to New York for the two Ls: labels and love” Carrie once declared – but she can now add loot to that list, with each of the trio set to earn $10m (€8.8m) for the 10 episode series.

Despite past viewing figures leaning heavily in favour of the female demographic, it’s a fair bet that men were also huge fans of a show that answered many a female mystery. Carrie’s sharp wordplay, Miranda’s workplace put-downs and Samantha’s audacious sexual bravado made most episodes guaranteed office coffee break chatter for both genders.

Sex and the City may have become famous for its genuflection to fashion and footwear, but it was always those candid ‘morning after’ tell-alls that generated the best laughs. Driven by a dialogue ranging across the gender gap, group sex, Soho rents and first date sleepovers, it was a clarion call to the single life in all its guilt and glory.

Carrie echoed the inner dreams of millions in observing: “Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty sexy and you’re taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with.”

Even more than the obvious attractions of New York glitz and glamour it delivered at full volume, Sex and the City was a happy ship of fools floating on a sea of female friendship. Regardless of life’s trials – spiralling apartment rents, malfunctioning sex toys and the spectre of cancer – they unquestioningly supported each other.

More than that, they faced down their demons with the kind of laughter that comes from a deeper level of love than any heaving bedspring.

Ultimately though, the biggest star was the city itself – Manhattan in all its glory. Brunch at The Plaza, autumn in Central Park, cupcakes at Magnolia Bakery – all set against the backdrop of that majestic skyline.

An ageless vision so good they named it twice.