Will we all still be carried away by the Sex and the City?

John Daly

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in 'Sex and the City'

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in 'Sex and the City'

The question is – do we still have enough desire for Sex and the City? As the iconic television series centred on Carrie Bradshaw and her Big Apple buddies returns next week after an absence of 17 years, many fans will doubtless answer in the affirmative.

Here’s hoping the gals haven’t lost their chutzpah to middle age.

