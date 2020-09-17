| 18.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Will the real Health Minister please stand up? Donnelly struggling to find his feet as Harris looks over his shoulder

Philip Ryan

Donnelly tries to ignore Harris looking over his shoulder during Covid crisis

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly Expand
Minister Simon Harris Expand

Close

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

Minister Simon Harris

Minister Simon Harris

/

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

There were a couple of weeks after the Government was formed when Simon Harris was glad of the break from overseeing the Department of Health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was more time to spend with his family and less time spent worrying about the number of new coronavirus cases ravaging through our communities.

Whether he would keep his seat at Cabinet was touch and go for a while, so he was naturally delighted when Tánaiste Leo Varadkar kept him at the table.

Related Content