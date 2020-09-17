Will the real Health Minister please stand up? Donnelly struggling to find his feet as Harris looks over his shoulder

There were a couple of weeks after the Government was formed when Simon Harris was glad of the break from overseeing the Department of Health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was more time to spend with his family and less time spent worrying about the number of new coronavirus cases ravaging through our communities.

Whether he would keep his seat at Cabinet was touch and go for a while, so he was naturally delighted when Tánaiste Leo Varadkar kept him at the table.

But Harris’s appointment to the newly established Department of Higher Education was never going to satisfy the young minister’s ambition.

Read More

It was also difficult for him to watch his constituency rival Stephen Donnelly being parachuted into his former department without any prior ministerial experience.

Harris was riding the crest of a wave during the early stages of the pandemic, thanks to his silky communications skills and ability to retain reams of information.

His constant media appearances, which included a Q&A session with small children, won him fans of all ages and he didn’t care if some of his party colleagues thought it was a bit cringe.

But at one stage he did suggest the virus was called Covid-19 because it was the nineteenth outbreak of the virus. In fact, the 19 refers to 2019 – the year the virus was discovered. Perhaps it can be put down to tiredness.

It also gets forgotten that a no-confidence motion in Harris was the main catalyst for the last general election. But still he bounced back.

Harris also knows how to work social media and is very active on Twitter and Instagram, where he gives regular updates on his family and work life. Lately, most of the content focuses on his new department but he also regularly gives his tuppence-worth on the ongoing pandemic.

On Wednesday, he tweeted: “We cannot go backwards. We know what to do. We know what works: Quick, decisive action. Keep physical distance. Wear a face covering. Wash hands properly & frequently. Reduce contacts. Now familiar measures that we must redouble. The alternative is unbearable and so much worse.”

The most telling part was “we know what works: quick, decisive action” which was a clear reference to the Government’s decision to sit on advice from Nphet on Dublin for around five days while hundreds of new cases stacked up in the capital.

On Tuesday, at a Cabinet meeting, Harris sought assurances from Taoiseach Micheál Martin that the Government would act sooner if faced with a similar situation in the future.

Privately, Harris is frustrated with how the pandemic is being handled by his successor and the new Taoiseach. He takes significant interest in Donnelly’s approach to tackling the virus and regularly discusses the pandemic with his Fine Gael colleagues.

Sources say he was taken aback by the Government’s decision to hold off on announcing Nphet’s recommendations on Dublin given the escalating situation in the capital.

The lack of clear communication around the Government’s messaging on the virus is also a source of frustration for Harris and many others in Fine Gael. It was noticeable that a number of Fine Gael TDs publicly complained on social media about the lack of a clear infographic for the new Covid plan.

The Tánaiste naturally takes advice on Covid-19-related matters from Harris, even if they might not always see eye to eye on how to live with the virus.

Varadkar is more liberal in his attitude and is constantly concerned about the devastating impact the virus is having on the economy. Harris is more conservative and leans towards the public health advice.

Donnelly is still finding his feet in the Department of Health and he has been cautious in his approach to the pandemic since taking office, as has Martin.

Donnelly has struggled badly on communicating his proposals, which surprised many as it was one of his strengths in opposition. But then opposition is a very different place.

He is fully aware that Harris is watching his every move but he tries to pay as little attention as possible to his constituency colleague. He has his own battles at the moment – the Department of the Taoiseach and the Civil Service.

Despite the pandemic being a health emergency, much of the decision-making has been moved to the Department of the Taoiseach where, in theory, the Taoiseach and his officials can oversee the management of the crisis across all departments.

Donnelly is struggling with the Civil Service. At the last Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, he is understood to have raised specific concerns with senior civil servants about the lack of clarity in the recently published plan for living with the virus.

He even sketched his own proposal for an infographic in recent days, according to one source. But limited changes were made to the document and essentially the same five-level plan was produced on the day. In the end, the ministers have to sell it, not the civil servants.

Donnelly does not seek Harris’s advice on the pandemic. Apart from a brief handover conversation, their interactions are limited to the Cabinet table or on issues where their departments cross over.

They are perfectly pleasant to each other and get on well for constituency colleagues.

Harris is not likely to lose interest in his old department any time soon and Donnelly will need more time to establish himself in his portfolio.

Harris is still a popular politician while Donnelly is finding it difficult to win public support as the second wave of the virus looms. Harris might miss his old department but perhaps he got out at the right time. Timing is everything in politics.