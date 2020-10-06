Why you need to get to the bottom of a sudden death in your herd

There are many causes of this traumatic phenomenon in cattle, and most of them are easily preventable

Take your time: Eamon O’Connell urges farmers not to hurry when checking cattle — “a sick animal could be spotted and a not-so sudden death could be avoided.” Photo: Alf Harvey

Sudden death in cattle is a terrible sight for any farmer – out early in the morning to herd, and all animals in the paddock come running towards you except one.

That horrible feeling when you realise that the prize weanling or future replacement heifer isn’t sleeping as you initially thought.

That’s when the phone call is made: “They were all 100pc OK yesterday but when I checked them this morning, one was dead. What could have caused that?”

It is a common call to get at this time of year and it is very important to get an answer. Other animals in there group may be at risk.

Blackleg is still the most common cause of sudden death in young stock, particularly at this time of year in weanlings. And it can easily be the best weanling in the bunch that succumbs to blackleg.

For such a common disease, that is so cheap and easy to prevent, it is amazing how many herds don’t vaccinate. Two shots, four weeks apart will give up to 12 months’ protection.

Many of the blackleg vaccines also protect against other clostridial diseases such as tetanus.

Your vet will often be able to confirm the diagnosis by performing a quick exam on the dead animal. The muscle area that is affected will have a bubble wrap-like feel to it.

The common misconception about blackleg is that it affects only the legs. It can affect any muscle so, if in doubt, the animal should be taken to the lab for a full post-mortem.

Grass tetany is the most common cause of sudden death we see in cows at this time of year. Suckler cows at weaning time are at particularly high risk. The cold weather, poor grass quality and the stress of weaning are all causes of grass tetany.

The speed at which grass tetany will kill a cow is frightening. A cow that seemed fine at 6pm could be dead at 6am the following morning.

Take your time: Eamon O'Connell urges farmers not to hurry when checking cattle - "a sick animal could be spotted and a not-so-sudden-death could be avoided". Photo: Alf Harvey

Take your time: Eamon O'Connell urges farmers not to hurry when checking cattle - "a sick animal could be spotted and a not-so-sudden-death could be avoided". Photo: Alf Harvey

Don’t wait for a cow to die before making every effort to prevent this condition. Magnesium supplementation in lick buckets or in powdered format is the main preventative. Addition of fibre in the form of hay slows gut transit time and reduces the risk of developing tetany.

If a cow has died from tetany, the tell tale sign is that the ground around her will be damaged. This is caused by paddling of all four limbs for a prolonged period, which is quite specific to grass tetany.

Other causes of sudden death include lead poisoning, bloat or even electrocution or lightning strike.

Sometimes a post-mortem on a case of ‘sudden death’ can reveal something unexpected. The death may not be as sudden as was initially thought. The most common diagnosis in these instances is pneumonia.

If this is the case, the animal must have been sick for a few days as opposed to a few hours. Pneumonia can be very apparent in some cases: the animal will have a nasal discharge, a cough and very laboured breathing.

However, some cases of pneumonia, particularly bought-in weanlings, can evade the notice even the best stock person. I attended an outbreak of pneumonia in a group of 50 weanlings recently and I experienced first-hand just how difficult it can be to identify a very sick animal.

The farmer had called me as he was concerned about a reduction in appetite in the shed over the past 24 hours. We walked through the shed and picked out five animals that were displaying clinical signs of pneumonia. We put all the weanlings through the crush and took temperatures.

The shocking result was that 32 of the remaining 45 weanlings had a temperature greater than 39.5º celsius. These were sick animals but were not displaying any obvious clinical signs. We were able to treat accordingly and thankfully, all the weanlings made a very quick recovery.

It just goes to show that checking cattle should definitely not be done in a hurry. If you take your time and pay close attention, a sick animal could be spotted and a not-so sudden death could be avoided.

Eamon O Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.