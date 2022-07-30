Why would we reject the help of teachers with our children’s sex education?

When I pictured myself as a parent, I always had daughters. It’s not that I was hoping for them, more that it felt inevitable. I pictured the outfits they would wear, the hairstyles they might have, and the films we would watch together.

More importantly, I thought about the lessons I might teach them about their role in the world, and how to disregard the limitations placed on them by society. I’ve spent much of my life exploring womanhood, from beauty ideals to pay equity and fair representation. I had so much to tell my imaginary daughters.

When, in October 2016, I was presented with a baby boy, I had to recalibrate my perspective. I wasn’t at all disappointed, in fact, I felt a little relieved. One of the thoughts to enter my brain in those first 24 hours was “I won’t have to worry as much”.

Of course, I’m sure that’s not accurate. I’m sure I worry and will worry about my sons (yes, I had another one) as anyone worries about their daughters, but there is a specific type of worry that I imagine parents of girls experience that parents of boys do not.

Having lived as a woman for 39 years, I would have a specific worry sending a daughter into the world. I was only six the first time an adult man exposed himself to me. Seven the first time I was inappropriately touched. Since then, I have experienced a range of sexual assault. I can’t count them, to be honest, because who can remember every time their breasts or bum was groped in a nightclub?

As a mother of boys, that specific worry is replaced by the overwhelming responsibility to raise good men. The kind of men who call out sexism when they see it or say “that’s not cool” when a friend makes an inappropriate comment about a girl.

I want my sons to admire women, and to be friends with them without any sexual expectation because they view them as actual people, not objects for the taking. I hope that my sons will consider a woman’s experience when they are intimate with them and ask for enthusiastic and continuous consent. I want them to be good men.

The work toward this began as soon as they had free will. “You’re in charge of your body, and your brother is in charge of his” I repeat over and over again as they rough and tumble.

I teach them to listen to each other while playing to hear if they sound like they’re still having a good time or if they’re no longer happy with the hug they’re engaged in. (They’re often not – there’s not a huge difference between hugs and strangulation when you’re talking about five and three-year-olds.)

I tell them to use their words to communicate if they’re not happy with something. I ask them to listen if someone else is using words to say they’re not happy. If I ask for a hug or a kiss and they say no, I accept that. I’d be lying if I said they always heed my lessons, but I’m hoping the message will get in there little by little. I’m not sure that’s enough, though.

As the years pass, I’m less and less confident about my ability to raise the lovely men I hope to. Actual parenting can do a real number on your belief that you know how to do it. These days, the moments in which I wonder if I’ve already screwed them up are coming thick and fast.

Aside from that, the internet provides many toxic pitfalls for young men to fall into. From podcast hosts suggesting that women are men’s property, to the indoctrination of young men into incel culture via seemingly harmless video game platforms, it’s scary out there.

I was relieved, so, when I read about the overhaul of the Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum in schools.

The draft new curriculum is open for consultation (anyone can give feedback), but it currently includes topics like healthy, unhealthy and abusive relationships, human sexuality and gender identity, consent, the importance of safer sexual activity including contraception, and the influence of digital media including pornography and the sharing of digital images online. The tricky stuff.

Of course, I plan on discussing these subjects with my children, but I’m grateful for the help from school. I do my best to teach my son literacy skills at home too, but I’m nowhere near as good at it as his teacher.

Teachers are highly skilled when it comes to presenting and explaining new ideas to their students. Why would we reject their help when it comes to some of the trickiest subjects around?

Unfortunately, there are some parents who have already said they will do just that. This week, I saw one primary school principal expressing her anguish over the fact that there were parents who wanted to opt out of the entire SPHE curriculum for the first time. I struggle to understand this.

If we want a safe society for our children to grow up in, we need a joined-up strategy for teaching them how to behave.

We have to tackle the tricky stuff, and combat some of the toxic messages being spread online often through platforms that are unfamiliar to us. We have to work together to create a world where parents of daughters don’t have to have that specific worry, and we have to start now.