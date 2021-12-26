| 7.5°C Dublin

Why the Wran is flying higher than ever before

Colin Murphy

Today and tomorrow ordinary people will dress in garish and odd costumes to ensure a pre-Christian tradition continues to thrive

A group of mummers in Ireland celebrate St Stephen's Day or 'Wren's Day' circa 1955. Photo: George Pickow Expand

A group of mummers in Ireland celebrate St Stephen's Day or 'Wren's Day' circa 1955. Photo: George Pickow

Tomorrow morning Aoife Granville, a lecturer at University College Cork, will drag a sack of old clothes out of the attic.

She will dress in layer upon layer of whatever she can find in the colours blue and white, don her favourite old blue wig, paint her face and pick up her tin whistle. And then she will join her brother, her sister and her father — all similarly attired — and go out to John Street in Dingle, Co Kerry, and join the Wran.

