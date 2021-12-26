Why the Wran is flying higher than ever before

Tomorrow morning Aoife Granville, a lecturer at University College Cork, will drag a sack of old clothes out of the attic.

She will dress in layer upon layer of whatever she can find in the colours blue and white, don her favourite old blue wig, paint her face and pick up her tin whistle. And then she will join her brother, her sister and her father — all similarly attired — and go out to John Street in Dingle, Co Kerry, and join the Wran.

In a normal year, they will be on the Wran for 12 hours or so, playing their repertoire of 20 to 30 tunes — polkas, marches, jigs — on their whistles and drums, parading the town’s streets and weaving in and out of the pubs, some of the group attired in eerie, straw, hooded costumes, some disguised so well even their neighbours don’t know them.

Last year “was the first time in living memory that the Wran didn’t go around the town”, Aoife says. The Granvilles went out alone and played a few tunes on the street to keep the tradition alive. This year’s will also be constrained.

But the important thing is that the Wran will happen. “We never died a winter yet” is the catch-cry of the John Street Wran, the oldest of Dingle’s four rival Wran groups.

How long has the Wran been happening there?

“We don’t know. It goes back unbroken — bar Covid — into the late 19th century, but parts of it are ancient elements that we think of as pre-Christian,” Aoife says.

‘Wran’ is the typical pronunciation of ‘wren’. St Stephen’s Day is the day of the hunting of the wren; when that day falls on a Sunday, as this year, tradition in Dingle dictates the Wran be held on the Monday.

Not only did Aoife Granville grow up in its Dingle heartland, she did her doctorate on it. The wren, despite being small and unassuming, is “the king of all birds”. According to the legend, to decide which of them would be king, the birds held a contest to see who could fly highest; the wren hid under the wing of the eagle and, when the eagle had flown as high as it could, the wren emerged and flew a short burst higher.

“That’s why it’s hunted,” Granville says. “It was underhanded.” It’s associated in Irish folklore with magic and prophecy, she tells me. Its Irish name is dreoilín, from ‘draoi éan’, or druid bird.

The straw costumes indicate a shared root with another seasonal Irish tradition, the mummers. As the Wran varies in form in the few places in Ireland where it is still held, so too the Wexford mummers differ from those of Tyrone or Leitrim. The mummers may go out earlier in December or during the 12 days of Christmas.

They call on individual houses, seeking entry, and their core activity is traditionally a short play, performed in rhyming verses that have been handed down through the generations.

In the play, one character slays another, and then a doctor miraculously revives the slain, and then a succession of other characters appear. The characters are drawn from history, lore and European tradition: St Patrick, St George, Oliver Cromwell, Jack Straw, Beelzebub.

Like the Wran, and like trick-or-treating on Halloween, the mummers expected to be rewarded for their efforts, with good luck coming to those who complied.

“At each house, you come in, you do your play, it might break into music, there might be dancing — you take the occupants of the house and you lift them into the performance,” says Kelly Fitzgerald, a performance artist from Chicago who came to Ireland 22 years ago. She is now head of Irish folklore and ethnology at University College Dublin.

Fitzgerald compares mumming (also known as mummering) to Mardi Gras and carnival. “It gives you this chance to be a bit naughty, to do things that, in the everyday, you’re not allowed do,” she says.

Costuming is crucial. Like the bride donning her wedding dress, or the accountant donning a Munster rugby jersey to go to Thomond Park, Fitzgerald suggests, the costume is part of a ritual that signals liberation from the mundane pressures of daily life.

“In winter in north-western Europe we need this kind of camaraderie. We need a time to let go of that persona that we become in modern society.”

In Drumsna, Co Leitrim, Edwina Guckian, a dancer, had been trying to revive mumming for years. A project with children had been a success, but adults had been resistant. Then the pandemic struck.

Her friends in the performing arts found themselves out of work, and Guckian realised that the older, cocooning generation were particularly vulnerable. “Our stage had been taken away. We just said, let’s bring the stage to them — and why wait until Christmas?”

In May last year her new mumming group started visiting the elderly, and they kept going.

This month a group of about 30 adults and 50 children have been visiting 10 to 12 households, of all ages, daily. These mummers have kept some of the traditional elements — “give us room to rhyme” cries the first character to enter the house — but emphasise song and dance rather than the play. For next year, they are writing new songs and a play to share with a growing new community of mummers.

Emigrants from Wexford brought mumming to Newfoundland in Canada, where it cross-pollinated with mumming traditions that had been brought from Britain. It was a working-class tradition and, in the mid-1800s, became associated with violence.

Sealers and fishermen used it to gain access to the homes of wealthy merchants, who were afraid to refuse entry to the mummers, and “wreak retribution for grievances”, Chris Brookes, a radio documentary maker from Newfoundland, tells me.

In 1861 mumming was banned but survived in areas beyond the reach of the law. Brookes saw it as the prototype of “a rough, working-class, activist theatre”. When in 1972 he set up a mumming company in the city of St John’s, the local chief of police warned him that going door to door was still illegal.

For Brookes, the mummers’ play is a “theatre archetype” whose function is not primarily to entertain, but “to influence real events in the world outside the theatre”. That makes it fundamentally political.

“It’s a performance where light and dark strive against each other. The character of Light is dying and we need it to be victorious so that the year will turn and crops will grow. Back in pre-history, we performed a basic ritual to help it along.”

The poet and playwright Vincent Woods tells me: “For any group to create elaborate straw costumes and don them and go out and perform within their community is in a sense political.”

Woods grew up in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, and went out “on the Wran” every Stephen’s Day. His 1992 play, At the Black Pig’s Dyke, was deeply embedded in the culture of the mummers. These traditions are “an act of community solidarity, of holding a community together by ritual”, he says.

“They were on the verge of extinction, that was the reality of diminishing communities. But that’s turning now, with people going back there to live. They are now being recovered, in part, and re-invented.”

With social rituals curtailed for two years now, one ritual has taken on a new energy.

The tradition of placing a candle in the window at Christmas led to Christmas lights — cheap decorations from China and the influence of Hollywood movies have led to ever-more elaborate lighting displays. But last year, after Christmas, as we toppled into lockdown again, something new happened, people left their lights up longer.

This year, they put them up earlier. On my cul-de-sac in Cabra, Dublin, those first-movers inspired the neighbours, and the street is now a little winter wonderland.

Nobody does this better than the Whelans in Cabra’s Bannow Road. Liam Whelan started putting more time into the Christmas decorations as he approached retirement. Each year his display grew, until his house became a Christmas destination.

In February this year, Whelan died, aged 76, in a tragic accident. His family decided to go ahead with the lights, setting up a campaign to raise money for the local Sancta Maria Day Care Centre (search the GoFundMe website for “Christmas Lights Cabra”).

The lights are brighter than ever. “He started just to make the kids on the road happy,” his daughter, Emma, tells me. Now, partly thanks to Liam’s lead, the tradition has spread. “There’s a thing that people are going around Cabra just to look at the lights.”

Consciously or not, Whelan was echoing the mummers, and the Wranboys, and Christmas itself, and the pre-Christian solstice rituals, marking the battle between the light and the dark. These rituals serve to remind us of something that in the long darkness of the winter can be too easily forgotten.

This is a battle that, each year, no matter how bleak a January lies ahead, the light will win.