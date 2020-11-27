Has the Border between the Republic and Northern Ireland now also become a protective shield against Covid-19?

That’s how some are interpreting the reported comments by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to not go north.

He added to his comments yesterday saying there is no “travel ban” and insisted it was part of the advice against inter-county travel.

Only recently, Derry was being blamed for contributing to the ongoing higher levels of the virus in Donegal.

However, another Border county, Cavan, has managed to drive down its rate of the virus.

Lots of people commute back and forth every day for work and education so they have no choice.

But what should people know about the situation in the north if they are planning a day out shopping or trip to the Titanic museum?

Rough autumn and winter

Northern Ireland is having a tough time controlling Covid-19 this winter.

Yesterday, there were 442 new cases of the virus in the North and eight more deaths. In the Republic, as the lockdown entered its final phase, there was a rise to 335 cases yesterday, up from 269 on Thursday, and three additional deaths.

Hospitalisations

One of the biggest challenges in the north is the numbers of people hospitalised with the virus.Yesterday there were 431 patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospital and 39 in intensive care.

The number of patients treated for the virus in hospital in the Republic has remained stable with a slight fall to 246 yesterday, of whom 35 were in intensive care.

However, if northern rates per population were applied in the Republic it would equate to around 1,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals here.

Restrictions

Northern Ireland is entering a two-week lockdown of enhanced restrictions from today. It comes as the Republic starts to exit lockdown from next week. Northern Ireland’s restrictions were recently at the centre of a political row but there is now more consensus on what needs to be done.

From tomorrow in Northern Ireland, only essential shops will remain open for the two weeks. Hairdressing salons and places like beauty parlours will also close.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants will be shut except for takeaway. There is an 11pm deadline for takeway and it is 8pm for off-sales. Hotels and guesthouses cannot accept leisure guests. Visitor attractions are closed and churches cannot conduct any religious services.

The full list of reopenings here has yet to emerge but non-essential shops and visitor attractions are expected to pull up the shutters. People will still have to stay in their own county up until around December 18.

There might be a scenario where more people from Northern Ireland are coming south in the next two weeks.

However, one bus operation in Derry called off a planned shopping trip to the Dundrum shopping centre in Dublin due to travel restrictions at this time.

There is another underlying message we should all heed and that is to give our custom to local businesses as much as possible, particularly those which will be reopening.

They will be struggling to secure as much income as possible over Christmas to tide them over and they will be missed if they are gone.

Levels

The different levels of restriction may mean over the next two weeks Northern Ireland’s rates will be driven down while cases in the south will rise. However, two weeks is probably not long enough to make a dramatic difference, although it will have a positive impact on figures.

If it all goes well in December there may be little difference between the two jurisdictions. Regardless of the numbers, the more people travel the more they put themselves at risk of infection or bringing the virus with them.

Another problem may be people coming home for Christmas from abroad through Dublin airport before travelling north.