Why Sinn Féin could well have dodged a bullet at the last election

Senan Molony

Be careful what you wish for. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told a Guardian podcast this week: “We should have run more candidates (in the February general election) and if I’d been in the possession of a crystal ball and could have accurately predicted… we would have had more parliamentarians, more Teachtaí Dala elected.”

As it was, she got an amazingly inflated clutch of TDs, increasing the intake of elected members by 14 seats, while all other large parties, save the Greens, fell away.

Sinn Féin provided nine of the top 10 vote-winners, with Michael Healy-Rae limping into that 10th place.

