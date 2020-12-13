Why shouldn't a chief justice love the roar of a loud electric guitar?

The Chief Justice seems like a man after my own heart. These are words I never thought I would write, yet we are living in times in which many things are being written that nobody thought anybody would ever write.

So we might as well just go with the fact that there was a report in the Irish Times last week in which the Chief Justice, Frank Clarke, declared the works of the band Cream to be "the highest point in western civilisation".

The report by Una Mullally had Clarke in west Kerry as part of the Other Voices festival, during which he spoke of the need for judges to have "other things that interest them, keep them human, keep them occupied".

On the matter of the "highest point of western civilisation", he added that he had travelled to London in 2005 in the company of his son and another Supreme Court judge, to see the reformed Cream featuring the original members - Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker - at the Royal Albert Hall.

I am aware that Mr Clarke also has a tremendous appetite for horse racing - so in the unlikely event we were ever to meet outside of a judicial setting, we could move easily from discussion of the glories of the Turf to the golden age of Rock, before interrogating the tragedies of Golfgate.

We mightn't entirely be in agreement. I admire Cream in principle, but in Rock at the time, as they say, mistakes were made.

Yet I have no doubt that Clarke's reverence for the supergroup makes him a better judge - and not just a better judge of Clapton's subsequent drift into the softer zones of Adult Oriented Rock.

It makes him a better judge of whatever he has to be judging up there in the Supreme Court, it means he is a more well-rounded person than his colleagues, who may favour the overpowering tweeness of a Gilbert and Sullivan night down the Law Library, to the roar of a Gibson SG coming out of a Marshall stack.

And why am I telling you this? Why I am I bothering even to mention that a major public figure in the law or politics might have a half-decent record collection?

Well it kind of answers itself, when everyone jumps on this particular line in a newspaper report, so strange does it seem that a person can sit on the Supreme Court and also have been sitting in the Albert Hall playing the air guitar along with Sunshine of Your Love.

And we're only talking about Cream here, a straightforward rock combo of world renown, we're not talking about the avant garde, about Einstürzende Neubauten or Pere Ubu - even on the benches of the District Courts you'd probably have few enough takers for those lads. And that's OK.

What is not OK, is that we still find it astounding that a Frank Clarke can enjoy a bit of "heavy rock", when it should be far more astounding that so many of his colleagues may not even have heard of Ginger Baker, and would not recognise Jack Bruce if he was standing in front of them seeking exemplary damages.

To be so estranged from the culture of the age is not just a failure of taste, it is arguably a moral failure, too. It reveals some emptiness of the soul, for which you can never compensate just by knowing all there is to know about habeas corpus.

Last week Bob Dylan sold the publishing rights of his back catalogue for $300m - a bargain, I would say, as his songs will last for a thousand years.

Yet it is some measure of the magnitude of his place in our civilisation, and that of his peers in rock 'n' roll - and as Frank Clarke would know, his idol Eric Clapton has covered several Dylan songs and they have performed on stage together.

Would other members of the judiciary know this, and if not, why the hell not?

Last week the world remembered it is 40 years since John Lennon was assassinated. I know where I was when I heard the news. Like so many others I was listening to Larry Gogan, in a flat in Rathmines. I have no doubt that Frank Clarke remembers where he was on that day, too.

I would guess that he was driving towards the Punchestown races with Layla blasting at maximum volume on the 8-track, then he switched on the radio and heard Larry... but only he knows for sure.

Can other members of the judiciary remember where they were? And if not, why the hell not?

And if they don't know that stuff... what else is there that they do not know?