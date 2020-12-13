| 6.2°C Dublin

Why shouldn't a chief justice love the roar of a loud electric guitar?

Declan Lynch

The Chief Justice seems like a man after my own heart. These are words I never thought I would write, yet we are living in times in which many things are being written that nobody thought anybody would ever write.

So we might as well just go with the fact that there was a report in the Irish Times last week in which the Chief Justice, Frank Clarke, declared the works of the band Cream to be "the highest point in western civilisation".

The report by Una Mullally had Clarke in west Kerry as part of the Other Voices festival, during which he spoke of the need for judges to have "other things that interest them, keep them human, keep them occupied".

