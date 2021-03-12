| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why should woman have to live in fear

Liz Kearney

The horrific disappearance of young London woman feels like a tipping point, writes Liz Kearney

Sarah Everard, who disappeared after leaving her friend's house in south Loundon, last week. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire Expand

Close

Sarah Everard, who disappeared after leaving her friend's house in south Loundon, last week. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Sarah Everard, who disappeared after leaving her friend's house in south Loundon, last week. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Sarah Everard, who disappeared after leaving her friend's house in south Loundon, last week. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

It was nearly midnight in a busy part of Barcelona. Myself and my friend were in high spirits, on our way home to our holiday apartment after an evening out with a group of friends.

The city was humming, its beautiful medieval streets filled with the happy sounds of people enjoying themselves in the warm night.

I was enjoying myself too, in full holiday mode, but I was also on high alert for potential danger. I always am, but particularly when in a foreign city.

Most Watched

Privacy