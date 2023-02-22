| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why should Kate Forbes’ views on gay marriage disqualify her SNP leadership?

Sean O'Grady

Many traditional issues are getting party politicised and tangled up in ideological culture wars

Scottish National Party leadership candidate Kate Forbes received criticism from members of her own party after she said she would not have voted for same-sex marriage. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA/Getty Images Expand
Kate Forbes entered the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon earlier this week. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Expand

Close

Scottish National Party leadership candidate Kate Forbes received criticism from members of her own party after she said she would not have voted for same-sex marriage. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA/Getty Images

Scottish National Party leadership candidate Kate Forbes received criticism from members of her own party after she said she would not have voted for same-sex marriage. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA/Getty Images

Kate Forbes entered the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon earlier this week. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Kate Forbes entered the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon earlier this week. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

/

Scottish National Party leadership candidate Kate Forbes received criticism from members of her own party after she said she would not have voted for same-sex marriage. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA/Getty Images

The one thing you have to concede about Kate Forbes, the Scottish finance minister running to replace Nicola Sturgeon, is that she possesses a bravery and honesty rarely glimpsed in politics. Asked an embarrassing and hypothetical – but nonetheless reasonable and apposite question – she didn’t behave as most of her counterparts do and dodge it.

She went ahead and told the truth. No matter how damning.

Related topics

More On Nicola Sturgeon

Most Watched

Privacy