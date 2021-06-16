Why people in their 60s are facing a summer left on the sidelines

It truly is a summer on the sidelines for people aged in their 60s – as well as a significant group with underlying illness.

Many feel let down by what for them has been a Covid-19 vaccination lottery, with no luck of the draw.

The 60-69 age group, with a lifetime of paying taxes and many retired, were given an ultimatum in April: take the AstraZeneca vaccine or go to the back of the queue.

But they find themselves in another queue, one in which they are being passed out by people much younger and less at risk who are getting fully vaccinated before them.

Now the HSE is planning to start rolling out the vaccine to people in their 30s.

It may mean the younger people are fully vaccinated earlier than their parents.

Second jab

The figures for age groups that are fully vaccinated with two jabs are stark. Just 10pc of people in their 60s have had two jabs. It is 12pc for those in their 50s and rising daily as more get their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.

Currently 10pc of people in their 40s are already fully vaccinated and 9pc in their 30s. This follows the HSE decision to only give the AstraZeneca vaccine to people in their 60s after it emerged it was linked to a very small risk of unusual blood clots in younger age groups. The fairness of that decision must now be seriously questioned.

Age and Covid-19

The evidence is clear that the older you are, the more you are at risk of serious illness if you catch Covid-19.

Why then give a vaccine with a 16-week gap between doses to the 60s age group? The HSE would argue it is about supply, and that moving down through the decades, to people in their 50s and now their 40s, giving them Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, is essential to extend as much protection as widely as possible.

Taking a gamble

Leaving a vulnerable age group with the reduced protection of just one dose for so long amounts to a gamble. This is particularly risky as the country reopens but the arrival of the more infectious Delta variant of the virus has added a new urgency.

The gap between doses should be eight weeks according to the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

But that will not be possible for most people – including some healthcare workers and people with underlying conditions.

Depending on supply, it will be the third week in July before everyone who needs a second dose of AstraZeneca gets one. It may even be longer given the unreliability of deliveries.

It takes two weeks after the second dose for the vaccine to provide full protection.

Forbidden summer

Having just one dose curtails the extent to which people can avail of summer freedoms. Public Health England found that of the 42 deaths in people with Delta variant infections, seven had received only one dose.

Yesterday it said protection against hospitalisation for the new strain with one dose was 94pc for Pfizer vaccine but just 71pc for AstraZeneca.

Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology in Trinity College Dublin, said that “after one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine three out of 10 people could end up in hospital if they get exposed to the Delta variant”.

The need for caution on indoor gatherings in particular is being emphasised until people have both doses. The HSE has firmly ruled out travel abroad for people with just one dose.

Mixing doses

One way around the delay is to use Pfizer or Moderna as a second dose. Niac is still examining this, and it will be another two weeks or so before it fully examines available evidence.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly abruptly dismissed this proposal yesterday although it is working well in several countries

This approach is symptomatic of how the Department of Health is lacking in transparency, to the point where it now just tweets the daily number of new cases of Covid-19, as well as the toll of people with the virus who are unfortunate enough to end up in hospital or seriously ill in intensive care.