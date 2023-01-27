Why our Oscars pride must go beyond ‘fair play to you’

In a remarkable feat, Colin Farrell and Paul Mescal; Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan; and Kerry Condon were nominated for, respectively, Best Actor; Best Supporting Actor; and Best Supporting Actress in the 2023 Academy Awards. On top of that, An Cailín Ciúin bagged a Best International Feature nod.

It means that for the first time ever, a film in the Irish language has been nominated, and 25pc of all nominated actors are Irish. Considering the excitement I get when anybody with a big Irish head on them gets close to the Oscars (Saoirse Ronan, you’ve consistently done us proud), this takeover is a total triumph.

The whole country is proud, which kind of goes against the general consensus in Ireland that we don’t support anybody who becomes successful. There’s this ongoing habit that we’ll like a talented Irish person up to a point. That point is when they get above their station and start speaking with an American lilt or switch from Kerrygold to Lurpak or acknowledge that any of the very real faults with Ireland exist to anybody without a harp on their passport.

Read More

This usually ties in with massive success on an international stage. This phenomenon can be summed up as notions – but everyone nominated is so likeable. Farrell is a gentlemanly heart-throb, Keoghan remains true to his roots, Gleeson is a national treasure and Condon a down-to-earth talent (all four are nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin).

Mescal (Aftersun) is a humble hottie who, in a recent podcast, called his mam’s broccoli, potato and onion soup one of his dream meals.

They, and the team behind An Cailín Ciúin, represent the best of Ireland’s arts, something we are so proud of.

It has been pointed out that the support we show our Oscar heroes doesn’t mirror how we treat artists before they get to those heights. Despite Irish music being as strong as ever, with artists including Pillow Queens, CMAT, Inhaler, Fontaines DC, Dermot Kennedy, Ailbhe Reddy, Sorcha Richardson and SELLÓ making waves here and abroad, Ireland doesn’t provide an environment to foster this talent.

Bands are squeezing in gigs around low-paying jobs and the majority of our biggest home-grown stars have left the country for England or farther afield due to the housing crisis.

The same goes for authors and actors. Once a book becomes a bestseller or somebody from Bray stars on the BBC, we pat ourselves on the back for producing such incredible talent while ignoring they had to leave to get their big break.

We’re a nation of artists. Oscar Wilde and Seamus Heaney and The Cranberries and U2 and trad bands in pub snugs are reasons tourists travel here in their millions. Now we can add the wonderful cast and crew bringing our mother tongue to the international stage to that list.

So we must continue our support beyond “fair play to you” and ensure artists know they’re treasured here. Support Farrell, Mescal & Co at the Oscars. Stream whoever ends up being our representative at the Eurovision Song Contest as much as we’ll cheer on the Girls in Green in Australia. Go to home-grown Irish plays, see brand new bands in pubs, watch Irish language TV and films, read Irish books.

Pick up a guitar or a camera or a pen, and demand a change that ensures our reputation for the arts isn’t lost to history. Oscars can become the norm.