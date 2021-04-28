Why is it always an attractive woman’s fault when men like Boris Johnson get in trouble?

Sometimes I wonder whether some men are little more than life-support systems for their own groins.

It’s not like the idea comes out of nowhere: the UK press seems to cast its own politicians as men who lose their minds once there is an attractive woman within range.

Boris Johnson in particular turns into the sort of dopey neanderthal that befits his ghastly ‘hair-don’t’ once he is mentioned within the context of his lovers.

His fiancée Carrie Symonds — mother of his youngest child — has been written about time and time again as the person who really has BoJo’s ear, and pulls all the strings in Downing Street. The hand that rocks the cradle, or something.

And this week, the idea was brought up a notch by Wallpapergate/Flatgate/John Lewis gate. Apparently, officials became alarmed at renovations at No 11 Downing Street, where Boris, Carrie and baby Wilfred live.

“She’s buying gold wallpaper. It’s costing tens and tens of thousands… I can’t afford it,” Johnson is allegedly said to have ‘cried’ in ‘despair’.

A quick recap: the Cabinet Office, in charge of maintaining the Downing Street estate, told Johnson there was a £30,000-a-year publicly funded allowance for refurbishing the flat. The PM would have to pay the rest, to the tune of £58,000.

Read More

And as we never tire of hearing, Johnson is said to have a cash-flow problem, despite his £157,372 salary (according to one report, he had to borrow £3.10 from Jennifer Arcuri to pay for drinks when they went on a date).

After trying to get the Conservative party to foot the bill, a trust was supposedly set up so that Tory supporters could ‘donate’ to HQ. It is not yet clear where Johnson got the money from to pay this bill, but the trust has yet to be established.

The entire episode has led to a headache for Johnson, in the same week that he has been accused of saying he would prefer to let ‘bodies pile high’ than put the UK in lockdown again (he denies this).

Johnson has come off as a bit of a wheezy sleaze, but plenty of chagrin has been reserved for Symonds, too. The press and public seem particularly addled by her apparent disdain for the department store John Lewis, an outlet considered fairly posh by regular people’s standards.

The April edition of Tatler reports: “These days, according to people I speak to who have visited the flat, Wilfred’s nursery has vintage furniture, hand-restored by Symonds, who also had the hall floors stripped and the floorboards burnished. The main room is now deep green and often candlelit.

“There are paintings by John Nash, by Boris’s artist mother Charlotte, and by Boris himself, plus handprints by Wilfred.”

As though no First Lady, ever, has done the exact same.

People have fallen hook, line and sinker for this angle — that Symonds, with her hand on the PM’s wallet, is a Marie Antoinette-style figure prone to bouts of ‘let them eat table-runners’ — and I’ll tell you why.

Firstly, Wallpapergate is a wonderful distraction at a time when other, more serious scandals and accusations potentially float around the corridors of power in the UK. It’s a classic move of deflection.

If BoJo comes across as a chinless gom with his manhood packed into his fiancée’s Birkin bag — as I said, an idea the British press can’t get enough of — he’ll take that over a number of other, perhaps less edifying stories that might otherwise make the newspapers.

In fact, the Carrie/John Lewis angle has even eclipsed the sticky question of how the flat got funded in the first place.

It always seems to be the woman in a situation like that who cops the majority of flak, doesn’t it? A niggling sense that a woman is being thrown under the bus for a greater good.

Boris will surely lumber on to the next controversy — you could almost set your watch to it — but Symonds’s sofa snobbery, harmless though it might sound, is likely to plague her from here on out.

Read More

Don’t define Rebel Wilson by her weight loss – it does all of us a disservice to focus on talented women's bodies

Rebel Wilson is, as best as I can make out, still an actress. Because several media outlets appear to have given her a whole new job title: professional weight loser.

Rarely a day goes by when we don’t hear about how the Australian actress (or famous person, whatever) is ‘flaunting’ or ‘showcasing’ her 70-pound weight loss, ‘putting on an eye-popping display’ or ‘setting pulses racing’.

Expand Close Now: Rebel this month / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Now: Rebel this month

Expand Close Then: Rebel in 2014. Photo: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Then: Rebel in 2014. Photo: Getty

It’s now Wilson’s unfortunate fate that she will be described, written and talked about almost exclusively in terms of this weight loss, which is a shame. I definitely recall her as being a talent with a finely honed comic timing. She still could be, for all I know. But no-one appears to be talking about that right now.

Read More

Here’s the thing. Significant weight loss is often the result of big lifestyle changes. In some instances, those who embark on a weight loss journey have to unpack a number of habits, not to mention psychosocial baggage, and basically move their butts, a lot.

But make no mistake. Though you’d never think it from the way it’s written about: weight loss is not an achievement on par with finding a cancer cure, or climbing Everest.

It is not a personality trait. It should not be the defining characteristic of a woman. In fact, dress size should not be a descriptor for any woman, no matter their body type.

The hoo-hah around Wilson’s weight loss — and to some extent, Adele’s — does us all a disservice. There’s much more to a woman than a new fitness regime and some muscle definition.

Let’s get back to focusing on these women’s other facets. They didn’t come this far in life to become professional skinny people.

Stephen Donnelly lost in a daze of the month

Stephen Donnelly: a man so clever, accomplished and powerful that he can seemingly reinvent the Gregorian calendar. Speaking on Newstalk this week, he noted that the vaccine rollout programme isn’t a race towards June 31.

Now, I get it. Donnelly is a man under intense pressure, and is likely to be underslept and overworked, so a slip of the tongue might be forgivable. The Minister for Health does not have time to do that ‘30 days has September’ rhyme.

Expand Close A lot on his plate: Minister For Health Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A lot on his plate: Minister For Health Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

But on a topic as contentious as this, it certainly helps to get the basics right. Anyway, maybe we can hope to have everyone vaccinated by the 402nd of August.