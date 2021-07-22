| 11.4°C Dublin

Why I’m in no rush to embrace the ‘freedom’ of dining indoors

Roslyn Dee

Roslyn Dee and her beloved dog Dudley Expand

In an explosion of sapphire, amethyst and aquamarine they stand sentinel at the end of the terrace, the paler, baby-blue blossoms well able to hold their own in the glamour stakes when set against their showier cobalt and purple cousins.

When it comes to the wow factor, these particular ‘Azzurri’ could certainly give Roberto Mancini’s football champions of Europe more than a run for their money.

Delphiniums, that’s what’s causing that magnificent blue-burst of colour at the end of the terrace. At the end of my own terrace, actually, the 20ft-long, decked and relatively private sanctuary that lies immediately beyond my living room.

