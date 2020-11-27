| 2°C Dublin

Why I cannot stand the fake profundity of po-faced Christmas Covid ads

Jason O’Mahony

Film star Colm Meaney is Aldi’s Christmas Santa this year

Has anyone noticed that Aldi’s Christmas ad? It seems to be about Santy delivering a carrot back to his family so they can all be boiled and devoured together in some sort of Tarantinoesque familial masochistic reverse cannibalism?

That Kevin the carrot is giddy with excitement at the prospect of being eaten, along with his mum and dad Katie and Jasper, sister Chantenay and the youngest Baby Carrot?

Maybe I’m overthinking it too much. You bloody well are, screams Aldi’s marketing department.

