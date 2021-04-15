| -1.2°C Dublin

Why freeze on Johnson & Johnson roll-out should actually boost our confidence in jabs

Leana S. Wen

A pharmacist volunteer prepares doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine during a pop-up clinic at Western International High School on April 12 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images Expand

A pharmacist volunteer prepares doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine during a pop-up clinic at Western International High School on April 12 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a joint recommendation on Tuesday to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on the basis that it could be associated with a rare blood clotting disorder. I am a doctor and a participant in the Johnson & Johnson clinical trial who received the vaccine myself less than two weeks ago; here is how I’m processing the news.

First, federal health officials made exactly the right decision. Any concerning safety signals should be investigated immediately. Even with an incidence of one in a million (there have been six cases of this clotting disorder out of nearly seven million doses administered), the FDA and CDC made the right call to recommend that this vaccine be put on hold. With so much scrutiny on vaccine safety, an abundance of caution bolsters public confidence.

