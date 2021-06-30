| 15.8°C Dublin

Why do we dread England winning the Euros?

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Germany on Tuesday night Expand

You can’t have failed to sing the song in your head, even when it was typed out in newspaper reports, or on social media.

It’s coming home/It’s Coming Home/It’s coming…” After England’s win over Germany earlier this week — their first in a major tournament in 55 years, as we’re constantly being told — the team’s fans appeared to go a bit berserk.

‘Decades of hurt’, according to one newspaper report, were ended. Scenes from Wembley Stadium looked like a Hieronymus Bosch painting, and not necessarily in a good way. At one point, things took a turn for the truly questionable and the stereotype about dumb English football fans seemed to hold a little water for a moment.

